Roanoke County man charged with death of grandmother, police confirm

The man charged with the death of a woman after a house fire last month was her grandson, Roanoke County officials confirmed Tuesday.

Karen Firebaugh, 77, was critically injured after her house in the 4000 block of Brookridge Road caught fire on May 28.

Police and rescue teams responding to a call about an assault found her in her front yard and transported her to the hospital.

The woman’s grandson, Caleb Firebaugh, 25, was charged with aggravated malicious wounding after attempting to flee the scene.

His charge was amended to first-degree murder in connection with her death, which authorities confirmed Monday.

