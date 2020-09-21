Roanoke County man charged with displaying a noose

A Roanoke County man has been charged with displaying a noose outside his home in the Hanging Rock area, according to court records.

Howard Allen St. Clair Sr., 61, was questioned by police after a complaint was made about a “disturbing yard display” outside a house in a residential neighborhood, according to a search warrant.

The display, visible from the road, consisted of a fake white skull and a noose tied around the rim of a toilet, investigators wrote.

An American flag was draped in the toilet and an unofficial license plate bearing a racial slur was on the ground below the noose, according to the warrant.

Court records don’t shed light on why the display is believed to have been created, and police didn’t expand when contacted this week.

The complaint was received Sept. 7, according to an abbreviated incident report, and St. Clair was charged that same day under a statute banning the display of a noose with the intent to intimidate.

The charge is a Class 6 felony. St. Clair’s case is set for a preliminary hearing Nov. 23. His last name is sometimes written as StClair in court papers.

Officials reported confiscating the noose, skull and license plate.

