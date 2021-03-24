Roanoke County man charged with impersonating an officer

A Roanoke County man was arrested over the weekend and accused of trying to put handcuffs on people, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

Deanthony Eugene Lewis, 34, is facing misdemeanor charges of impersonating an officer, assault and public intoxication, according to online court records.

He was listed Wednesday as being held in jail without bond.

Lewis was arrested after a disturbance was reported about 9 p.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of Hawthorne Road, police said.

Officers were told that a man was attacking people, trying to place them in plastic handcuffs and identifying himself as law enforcement, said a spokeswoman.

Lewis emerged from a residence after officers arrived and was detained. Officials reported finding handcuffs and a fake police badge.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Lewis knew the complainants, said a spokeswoman.

Lewis hasn’t yet appeared in court to respond to the allegations. His case is scheduled for a hearing June 9.

