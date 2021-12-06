Roanoke County man enters plea in gunfire wounding case

The shooting victim, who was pierced in the head by a bullet during the confrontation, also appeared to fire a 40-caliber handgun. Witnesses said he only fired back after Jeffries began shooting.

Defense attorney Brad Braford said, had the case gone to trial, there would have been evidence presented of “mutual combat” and an argument that the victim was the instigator of the shooting.

In a police interview after his arrest, Jeffries claimed the victim had fired first and had fired shots at him the night before in Roanoke City as well.

Circuit Court Judge Charles Dorsey alluded to the evidence that it was Jeffries who came back to the June 3 scene with a gun. Braford conceded that would have been problematic for the defense, and was a factor in the decision to strike a plea agreement.

The police were alerted to the shooting around 5:30 p.m. While they were on scene, Jeffries’ mother said he wanted to turn himself in. His girlfriend directed officers to the rifle's location in the car.

Jeffries, who had turned 20 just one week prior to his arrest, faces a possible maximum penalty of life in prison when he returns to court for sentencing March 25.