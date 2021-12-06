Roanoke County man enters plea in gunfire wounding case

A Roanoke County man accused of opening fire outside an apartment building and wounding another man in the head pleaded no contest Monday to charges of aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in a crime.
Camron Marquis Jeffries, 20, inflicted permanent injury on a 19-year-old in the June 3 shooting that broke out at the Villages at Garst Creek apartment complex, authorities said.
The gunfire happened after a day of text message arguments involving a woman that Jeffries was dating and a woman that the victim was seeing, said Roanoke County Commonwealth’s Attorney Brian Holohan.
Both couples were staying in different buildings within the Villages at Garst Creek. The dispute between the two women didn’t involve either man, Holohan said, but at one point Jeffries jumped into the text thread to issue threats.
The exchange of words continued in person later that day when Jeffries and his girlfriend drove by the victim’s building in the residential complex.
They returned later, Holohan said, but this time Jeffries had an AR-15 style rifle. Witnesses reported he opened fire on a group of people gathered outside the victim’s building. The group included a 9-month-old child, said Holohan, who outlined the prosecution’s case as part of Monday’s plea hearing.
The shooting victim, who was pierced in the head by a bullet during the confrontation, also appeared to fire a 40-caliber handgun. Witnesses said he only fired back after Jeffries began shooting.
Defense attorney Brad Braford said, had the case gone to trial, there would have been evidence presented of “mutual combat” and an argument that the victim was the instigator of the shooting.
In a police interview after his arrest, Jeffries claimed the victim had fired first and had fired shots at him the night before in Roanoke City as well.
Circuit Court Judge Charles Dorsey alluded to the evidence that it was Jeffries who came back to the June 3 scene with a gun. Braford conceded that would have been problematic for the defense, and was a factor in the decision to strike a plea agreement.
The police were alerted to the shooting around 5:30 p.m. While they were on scene, Jeffries’ mother said he wanted to turn himself in. His girlfriend directed officers to the rifle's location in the car.
Jeffries, who had turned 20 just one week prior to his arrest, faces a possible maximum penalty of life in prison when he returns to court for sentencing March 25.
The victim has been continuously hospitalized since the shooting, and Holohan said it was a miracle that he survived.
He suffered significant brain damage when the bullet that struck him coursed through his head, Holohan said. The last update shared with authorities was that he was beginning to regain some skills, such as feeding himself, but it wasn’t clear if he was able to communicate again.
No commitments about Jeffries’ sentence were included in Monday’s hearing. Under the agreement presented, he pleaded to both of the counts filed against him in the shooting and prosecutors agreed not to add more charges.