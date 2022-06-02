Roanoke County man sentenced for shooting that caused permanent injury

A Roanoke County man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for crimes related to a 2021 shooting melee at an apartment complex that permanently injured of another man.

Camron Marquis Jeffries, 21, had entered no contest pleas to charges of aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in Roanoke County Circuit Court in December.

On June 3, 2021, a shooting broke out at the apartment complex then known as the Villages at Garst Creek. During the exchange of bullets, attorneys said, Jeffries shot Calik Harris in the head. Harris, who was 19 when wounded, suffered a traumatic brain injury.

“You don’t seem like a bad person,” Judge Charles Dorsey told Jeffries in court during a May 30 sentencing hearing. “But on that day, under those circumstances, for whatever reason, the level of callousness that you displayed to fellow human being and members of the community — your neighbors — it’s incomprehensible. I can’t grasp it.”

Roanoke County Commonwealth’s Attorney Brian Holohan said there was “ill will” between Harris and Jeffries long before the shooting occurred. Previous evidence in the case indicated the dispute involved a text thread between two women with whom they were involved.

Holohan said after one confrontation at the apartment complex on June 3 of last year, Jeffries got in the driver’s seat of a friend’s car, returned home, ate a meal, and then retrieved an AR-15 style assault rifle.

Then, Holohan said, Jeffries got into the passenger’s seat of the same car with the same friend and returned to the apartment complex.

“The reason they switched is so Mr. Jeffries could shoot Mr. Harris,” Holohan told the court, “so he could sit in the passenger seat and operate his rifle without having to worry about operating the vehicle at the same time.”

Eyewitnesses reported seeing Jeffries level his rifle at a gathering in the complex's parking lot. Holohan said that, in addition to Harris, three adults and one 9-month-old child were present.

The shooting victim, who was struck by a bullet during the confrontation, also appeared to fire a .40-caliber handgun. Witnesses said he only fired back after Jeffries began shooting.

“There are few crimes that one can imagine that show more callousness and disregard for human life than the crime of Mr. Jeffries,” Holohan continued.

But Jeffries’ lawyer, Brad Braford, said the case was “tri-able.” He said after the shooting last June, police found a gun in Harris’ hand and spent shell casings near Harris’ wounded body.

“It very easily would have been Mr. Harris sitting here beside me today and Mr. Jeffries being the one that was grievously injured,” Braford told the court.

But Holohan said the impact the shooting has had on Harris and his family has been “catastrophic."

“This fight for our life ripped us with no mercy, no grace, no understanding, and it snatched almost everything that was in its path,” Harris’ mother, Javonda Merkmen, testified during a victim impact statement.

The mother said that since Harris was injured, her family had become homeless and was staying at the Rescue Mission of Roanoke.

“My son’s belongings lie in a small green basket in his wheelchair with diapers and pads and wipes,” Merkman said. “This is my reality of life-threatening injuries.”

Harris sat in a wheelchair in the gallery of the courtroom during the proceedings. Merkmen said while he can eat on his own, Harris cannot walk or easily carry a conversation.

“Everything takes a long time because it doesn’t register right away,” Merkmen said. “I have to walk him through every process, and if he can’t do it, I do it for him.”

Jeffries apologized to Harris and Merkmen during a brief statement.

“I couldn’t imagine being in your spot. I couldn’t imagine that things that y’all are going through,” Jeffries said. “I really do apologize. I regret the things I’ve done. I can’t change the things that I’ve done. I really wish that I could change it.”

Braford said while Jeffries can’t change the facts of the shooting, he can change “the things that are under his control.”

The defense attorney said Jeffries has received his high school diploma and several certificates from the Western Virginia Regional Jail since being placed in custody.

Braford said Jeffries has an IQ of 58. The attorney said while that number doesn’t excuse his behavior, it is “a factor that emphasizes his situation in the world.”

“He obviously has some issues,” Braford said. “Mr. Jeffries’ life from the very beginning was tough.”

Jeffries’ brother, Malik Jarmans, testified that Jeffries was born with a shin defect that required expensive medical treatment.

Jarmans told the court their mother often moved from job to job and lease to lease. He said their family, too, once stayed in the Rescue Mission.

“Those are things that will impact him and might give him a tiny, tiny, tiny bit of an idea of what Mr. Harris is going through,” Braford said.

The sentencing guideline range calculated for Jeffries was between about five and 12 years. Holohan said a 12-year sentence was “completely inadequate in the circumstances.”

Holohan argued Jeffries had a “very dark motive” and was willing to “satisfy his malicious desire.” he said the court needed to “impose a sentence which may make someone like Mr. Jeffries hesitate” to commit a violent crime.

Holohan asked the court to consider imposing a life sentence and suspend the sentence after Jeffries served 30 years. Jeffries would be 50 years old when released.

“He will get out of prison,” Holohan said. “Mr. Harris doesn’t get that hope that one day he’ll get out of his situation.”

Braford chose to “respectfully disagree” with Holohan’s life sentence proposal, arguing the guideline range was “significantly lower.”

Braford said he doesn’t think “the community is receptive to receiving messages” about people like Jeffries. He also argued 30 years could be a life sentence.

“Nobody knows how many days they have on this Earth,” he said.

Dorsey agreed with Braford’s argument that people similar to Jeffries wouldn’t listen to the message sent by a life sentence.

“It wouldn’t be fair to try and do it through you if there’s no listening,” Dorsey said to Jeffries.

But, Dorsey added, “there was a very clear, very concrete line of demarcation when you left, went home, ate, relaxed and not only armed yourself, but apparently either escalated the degree of armament or, for the first time, it became absolutely clear that we were using rifles instead of handguns.”

Dorsey said Jeffries had “time to cool off if there was passion,” but returned and “initiated the confrontation.”

The judge sentenced Jeffries to three years in prison for the firearm charge and to 55 years in prison for the aggravated malicious wounding charge. The 58-year sentence will be suspended on the condition of good behavior after Jeffries serves 30 years.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.