Roanoke County man sought in connection to explosive materials investigation

A Roanoke County man is wanted in connection to explosive material discovered earlier this week on the grounds of an apartment complex.
Christopher Kimberling, 31, is being charged on suspicion of manufacturing, transporting, distributing, possessing or using explosive material or devices, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.
The charge was announced Friday night after authorities returned to the Villages at Garst Creek apartment development, where the materials were found five days earlier, and executed a search warrant.
Kimberling wasn’t in custody Friday night, and officials said they were looking for information about his whereabouts.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the police dispatch center at 540-562-3265. Kimberling had been listed as a resident of the apartments off Garst Mill Road in the past but no longer lives there, officials said.
The police department said its investigation into the matter remains ongoing. On Monday, a safe discovered outside on the apartment grounds was found to contain explosive material.
The safe, which officials said appeared to have been there for some time, was found and reported by a maintenance crew.
An initial x-ray scan conducted by a state bomb team suggested the contents might include three sticks of dynamite and two improvised devices.
Further inspection found it wasn’t dynamite but another type of explosive material, officials said. The material was described as appearing similar to what could be purchased at a fireworks stand but there were signs someone might have been trying to modify it into something else.
The state bomb team disposed of the materials. No one was injured in the incident.
