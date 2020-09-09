Roanoke County man sought in explosive materials investigation turns himself in

A Roanoke County man wanted in an investigation into explosive materials turned himself in to authorities Tuesday, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

Christopher Ross Kimberling, 31, turned himself in around 4:30 p.m., officials said, and is listed as being held in jail without bond.

Officials announced Friday that Kimberling was wanted on a charge of manufacturing, transporting, distributing, possessing or using explosive material or devices.

The charge stems from an investigation into a safe containing explosive materials found on the grounds of the Villages at Garst Creek apartments.

The safe, which officials said appeared to have been outside for some time, was discovered by a maintenance crew.

An X-ray scan conducted by a state bomb team initially suggested the contents might include three sticks of dynamite and two improvised devices.

Further inspection found it wasn’t dynamite but another type of explosive material, officials said. The material was described as looking similar to what could be found at a fireworks stand, but there were signs someone might have been trying to modify it.

The bomb team disposed of the materials. No injuries were reported.