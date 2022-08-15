Roanoke County man to serve 23 years for killing sister's boyfriend, abducting her children

A Roanoke County man was sentenced to 23 years in prison Monday after admitting to a judge that he shot another man with the intent to kill him.

Devon Thomas McDaniel, 24, entered guilty pleas in Roanoke County Circuit on four felony charges: second-degree murder, the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and two counts of kidnapping.

In October 2020, police charged McDaniel with the murder of his sister’s boyfriend, Julian Brown, 31, after a police chase ended in Chesterfield County.

“I first lied about it being in self-defense,” McDaniel told the court Monday. “I did it with intent to murder him.”

Roanoke County Commonwealth’s Attorney Brian Holohan told the court McDaniel’s sister had two children. McDaniel, his mother, his sister, her children and Brown all lived together at a house in the 7000 block Thirlane Road.

On Oct. 26, Brown came home from work at about 3:30 p.m. to find the family dog in the bedroom he shared with McDaniel’s sister.

In a text Brown sent to his girlfriend at about 5:20 p.m., he expressed anger toward McDaniel, who Brown suspected had entered the bedroom, despite previous efforts to keep the bedroom door locked.

Holohan said Brown expressed similar frustrations in a second text to McDaniel’s sister at 6:04 p.m.

About 50 minutes later, McDaniel crashed a vehicle into a barrier on the northbound side of U.S. 220 near its intersection with Franklin Road.

McDaniel lied to responding Roanoke County officers about who owned the vehicle at first, claiming he only knew the owner through Facebook. He later admitted it belonged to Brown.

McDaniel told police he crashed because he believed someone had fired a gun at him. County officers turned the crash investigation over to city police.

Roanoke police issued no citations and had the wrecked vehicle towed. An officer drove McDaniel back to his Thirlane Road residence between 7:35 and 7:47 p.m.

At about 10:30 p.m., McDaniel’s mother returned home from work, where she found Brown dead, but there was no sign of McDaniel or her two grandchildren.

Then, about another hour later, police in Chesterfield County attempted to stop a vehicle that was seen speeding. A chase ensued, and then the driver crashed, Holohan said.

McDaniel was the driver, and in the car with him were his sister’s children. They were unharmed.

When police asked McDaniel why he had taken the children, Holohan said, McDaniel indicated the older child, who was 6, had relatives in Philadelphia. McDaniel was trying to take the children there.

McDaniel told police he had shot Brown, but he claimed it was in self-defense, Holohan said. He was taken into custody and interviewed in Chesterfield County the next day.

Near the back door at the Thirlane Road residence, police found six spent 9mm Luger casings. There was a pool of blood on the steps of the house’s back patio.

There were also footprints on the patio that bore the same tread as the shoes McDaniel was wearing when he was arrested. And Brown’s eyeglasses were found lying on the ground next to the patio steps.

Brown’s body was found inside the home by the back door. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Holohan said a medical examiner’s report indicates Brown was shot five times, four times in his torso and once in his leg. He also had a deep cut on his cheek.

Holohan suggested Brown might have been shot between 6:04 p.m. and 6:53 p.m., when officers observed McDaniel’s first crash on U.S. 220.

The commonwealth’s attorney said the 6-year-old juvenile told police he was in his bedroom when he heard gunshots. Then he left the room and found Brown lying on the ground.

The child said he observed McDaniel with a gun in hand, Holohan said. The child told police McDaniel admitted to him that he had shot Brown, and then McDaniel left the two children alone.

Holohan said when McDaniel returned home again via police transport, he likely dragged Brown’s body indoors and left in another vehicle with the children.

During his interview with police in Chesterfield, McDaniel said he was sitting on the back patio when Brown came outside, angry and with a gun in his hand. McDaniel told police Brown pointed a pistol at him and threatened him, Holohan said.

McDaniel told police he took the gun from Brown, a man Holohan said was larger and stronger than the defendant, and fired it five times, aiming it at Browns’s face.

McDaniel also said during his interview that he discarded the weapon in the house’s back yard. But police searched the premises, the house and the two involved vehicles and did not find the weapon. Its location is still unknown.

Holohan said the case’s combined “evidence did not support a self-defense claim.” He said no items on the patio — including chairs and pumpkins — were disturbed but would have been if there was a struggle between the two men.

McDaniel’s attorney, Seth Weston, did not object to the summary of the evidence presented by Holohan. But he added that McDaniel and Brown had a history of “butting heads and arguments,” and McDaniel had a history of mental health facility admissions.

McDaniel, who Weston said has “a long history of serious psychotic disorders” including schizophrenia, was deemed incompetent to stand trial after a hearing in September 2021.

A court found later, after reviewing a report about McDaniel from Catawba Hospital dated Jan. 18, that his competency had been restored, according to court documents.

McDaniel said Monday that he understood the plea agreement into which he was entering and all questions that had been asked of him by the court.

Per the plea agreement, Swanson sentenced McDaniel to 63 years in prison, suspended after 23 years are served, including 19 years for the murder conviction, one year for the abduction and three years for the firearm-related convictions.

Upon McDaniel’s release from prison, he will be placed on supervised probation for five years and a period of good behavior for 40 years.