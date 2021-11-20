Roanoke County man's 'crude' yard display was not criminal, judge rules

A yard display combining a toilet with a U.S. flag, a noose tied to a fake skull and a car tag bearing a word that is also used as a racial slur was “frankly bizarre,” a Roanoke County judge said Friday.
But, he concluded, the odd exhibit didn’t violate Virginia’s felony ban on displaying nooses with the intent to intimidate.
The display’s creator, 62-year-old Howard Allen St. Clair Sr., testified he had no idea how the pairing of those items might be perceived and had no racial animus behind it.
“If someone took it the wrong way, I’m sorry,” said St. Clair, who is white. “I’m not a racial person. I’m not a political person … That never dawned on me.”
The display's origins in the West Salem area go back to 2020 after the pandemic started, St. Clair said. He made it in part with found objects, including litter he cleaned up from the roadside ditch next to his front yard in Roanoke County, just outside of Salem.
The original version featured the toilet, skull and noose, a fake skeleton hand, U.S. flag and a Corona bottle — a reference to the coronavirus, St. Clair said.
“I was just putting it out there that the coronavirus was killing people, and America was going into the shitter because of it,” he said, apologizing after he was chided for his language.
The bottle, one of the pieces of litter he used, later broke and wasn’t replaced, he said. The car tag was another item he testified he found in the roadside ditch, months later, but wasn’t an intentional part of the exhibit’s message.
St. Clair said he initially tried to prop it up with a stick so its owner could spot it if they happened to drive by again. But it kept toppling over, he said, so he leaned it against the bottom of the toilet instead.
In search warrants last year, the tag was described as an unofficial license plate. During Friday’s bench trial, defense attorney Tony Anderson said it was a plate bearing the name of a car dealership from Northern Virginia.
St. Clair said he was unaware that the name could be interpreted as a slur.
The display was up for about eight months, about three with the car tag, when complaints from motorists brought police to the yard. One of the citizens who reported it testified it was particularly upsetting because she worked with Black children who lived in the neighborhood.
This occurred just two years after the Virginia Supreme Court ruled in a headline-making noose case out of Franklin County — a case that attorneys said is the state’s only known precedent on this point of law.
The accused in that matter was convicted. But Anderson stressed the circumstances were different. That man had been angry with his neighbors, who were Black, and used racist language when interviewed by investigators, he said.
The man had tried, unsuccessfully, to fight his conviction in part by challenging the validity of the circa-2009 law that bars displaying nooses in a public place with the intent of intimidating or striking fear into others.
The law’s constitutionality wasn't in dispute in Friday’s case. Instead, it turned on the question of what St. Clair’s intent had been.
Neighbors and friends, both white and black, testified that St. Clair was a kind man with no history of bigotry or hateful behavior. He wasn’t in a dispute with any neighbors, they said, and there had been a Corona bottle in the display at one point.
St. Clair often constructs exhibits for his front yard, friends said. He has one currently made with old wagon wheels that someone gave him. He fashioned it into a display of a skeleton driving a wagon.
Anderson said the 2020 display had been distasteful but there was no evidence it was ever meant to be malicious.
Assistant prosecutor Molly Burke argued it strained credulity that St. Clair wouldn’t have understood the significance of that mix of items. There were other places in his yard where the tag could have been propped up, she noted, including a mailbox and trees.
Circuit Court Judge Charles Dorsey, who heard St. Clair’s case, said he understood and agreed with those who were upset by the display and lodged complaints about it.
But he said he wasn’t persuaded that any ill intent by St. Clair had been proven.
The yard display was “crude in almost every sense of the word,” Dorsey said, but the standard of reasonable doubt applies to the charge and had not been reached.
The judge found St. Clair not guilty of the single charge brought against him in the matter.