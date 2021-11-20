Roanoke County man's 'crude' yard display was not criminal, judge rules

The bottle, one of the pieces of litter he used, later broke and wasn’t replaced, he said. The car tag was another item he testified he found in the roadside ditch, months later, but wasn’t an intentional part of the exhibit’s message.

St. Clair said he initially tried to prop it up with a stick so its owner could spot it if they happened to drive by again. But it kept toppling over, he said, so he leaned it against the bottom of the toilet instead.

In search warrants last year, the tag was described as an unofficial license plate. During Friday’s bench trial, defense attorney Tony Anderson said it was a plate bearing the name of a car dealership from Northern Virginia.

St. Clair said he was unaware that the name could be interpreted as a slur.

The display was up for about eight months, about three with the car tag, when complaints from motorists brought police to the yard. One of the citizens who reported it testified it was particularly upsetting because she worked with Black children who lived in the neighborhood.

This occurred just two years after the Virginia Supreme Court ruled in a headline-making noose case out of Franklin County — a case that attorneys said is the state’s only known precedent on this point of law.