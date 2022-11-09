Roanoke County names Michael Poindexter as new police chief

Roanoke County has named a veteran officer and Roanoke Valley native as its new police chief.

Michael Poindexter will assume the chief's badge Jan. 1, County Administrator Richard Caywood announced Wednesday.

Poindexter will succeed the current police chief, Howard Hall, who recently announced his retirement. Hall has served as county police chief since 2012.

Poindexter will be the fourth person and the first Black man to lead the Roanoke County Police Department, which was formed in 1990.

Caywood said Poindexter, currently an assistant county police chief, was selected following a nationwide search to replace Hall as leader of the 166-member department.

“Mike’s dedication and years of experience in the Roanoke Valley coupled with his education, leadership, and growth within the department were impressive," Caywood said.

A 28-year veteran of the county department, Poindexter advanced from police officer to sergeant to commander while gaining experience in a variety of criminal justice roles, Caywood said.

A Bluefield College graduate who grew up in Roanoke, Poindexter and his wife have been married for 25 years.

His late father, Richard Poindexter, was a career Roanoke public schools educator and administrator. His mother, JoAnne Poindexter, is a retired reporter for The Roanoke Times, who continues to write the newspaper's Giving column about local charities.