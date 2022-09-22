Roanoke County police chief Howard Hall announces retirement

Roanoke County officials announced Thursday that police chief Howard Hall will retire at the end of the calendar year.

Hall notified Roanoke County Administrator Richard Caywood last week of his plan to retire, a press release said.

Hall has worked in law enforcement for nearly 40 years, the county press release said. He served 26 of those years in Baltimore County, Maryland.

Hall was sworn in as Roanoke County’s chief of police in August 2012. Since then, he has led an agency of 140 sworn and 16 civilian personnel.

Hall has received several recognitions, including the Public Service Award from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, as well as the J. Stannard Baker Award for lifetime contributions to traffic safety from the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

Hall was inducted in 2019 into the Evidence Based Policing Hall of Fame at the Center for Evidence Based Crime Policy at the George Mason University. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

The police chief has also served in leadership roles with the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police, the Virginia Highway Safety Committee, the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the Virginia Alcohol Safety Action Program, the Blue Ridge Transportation Safety Board and the Washington-Baltimore High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas.