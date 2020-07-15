Roanoke County police investigate convenience store robbery

A man wearing a mask and disposable gloves robbed a convenience store in Roanoke County on Tuesday night.

The suspect "made great effort" to conceal his identity before walking into the store in the 5900 block of West Main Street, west of Salem, at about 9:25 p.m., according to a news release from the Roanoke County Police Department.

Surveillance cameras show a tall man with what appeared to be two bandanas covering his head and face.

The man brandished a handgun, took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled in a gray Chevrolet Cruze, according to the news release.

There have been no arrests.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Roanoke County police at 562-3265.

