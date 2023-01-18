 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Roanoke County police search for missing autistic teen

Roanoke County law enforcement is looking for an autistic teen who has been missing since 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Elijah Campbell, 17, was last seen near his residence off of Rutrough Road in the Mount Pleasant area, the county police department said in a press release.

Campbell is a Black male who is about 5 feet and 4 inches tall and weights about 105 pounds, police said. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

The teen was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and black shorts. He also has a cast on his leg, police said.

Campbell is part of the Roanoke County Police Department's Project Lifesaver program, which equips people at risk of wondering off with a radio transmitter that allows authorities to track their location.

County police said Campbell has wandered off before, but "officers are unable to locate him through the tracking device at this time."

If you know something about Campbell or his location, call the county's emergency communications center at 540-562-3265.

The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department said its crews were assisting with the search.

 Roanoke County Police Department photo

