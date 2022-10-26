Roanoke County red flag case continued as attorneys await health evaluation letter

The red flag case in Roanoke County involving a Vinton man who made threats over the phone in July to kill public officials has been continued again.

A emergency substantial risk order was issued to Douglas Paul England, 46, on July 22, when he voluntarily relinquished five firearms to law enforcement.

Virginia’s red flag statute permits law enforcement to issue substantial risk orders (SROs) to and seize firearms from people who seem on the verge of harming themselves or others.

On Aug. 5, the risk order was extended through October. England was scheduled to appear in Roanoke County Circuit Court Wednesday for a review of his case.

But his lawyer, Rob Dean, said that attorneys are still waiting to receive an evaluation letter from a doctor regarding England's mental health.

Dean indicated that the letter is expected to get to attorneys in about 30 days. A new review hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 28.

The substantial risk order that has been issued to England will remain in place at least until the new court date.

Roanoke County Commonwealth's Attorney Brian Holohan said England's firearms will continue to remain in police custody.

England, a military veteran, pleaded no contest to a related criminal charge in Roanoke County General District Court on Monday. That case was taken under advisement for two years, during which England agreed to maintain good behavior and undergo mental health treatment.