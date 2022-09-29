Roanoke County seeks dismissal of lawsuit accusing Northside coach of sexual abuse

An attorney for the Roanoke County School Board praised five former students at Northside High School Thursday for “having the courage to step forward” and file a lawsuit that accuses the school’s former soccer coach of sexual abuse.

However, Pakapon Phinyowattanachip said during a hearing in Roanoke’s federal court that there was no evidence of wrongdoing by the school board.

The Richmond attorney, who also represents six current and former administrators at the school, argued that they too had no knowledge of what the lawsuit describes as a pattern of sexual grooming, harassment and abuse by Lorstan Allen.

The former students — identified only as Jane Does 1 through 5 to protect their privacy — are seeking $75 million in damages from the school board, Northside administrators and Allen.

After hearing arguments on Phinyowattanachip’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit against his clients, U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Dillon said she will issue a ruling in writing later.

Allen, who has a separate attorney, has denied the allegations in court filings, stating that his conduct “was in good faith and reasonable under the circumstances.”

The lawsuit alleges that Allen had a well-known reputation at Northside for flirting and spending inordinate amounts of time with female students. Allen often used his position as the school’s IT specialist to call them into his office for closed-door meetings from between 2015 to the end of the 2021 school year, the lawsuit states.

The former coach, whom the school division terminated in late 2021, is accused to getting to know the girls personally and cultivating relationships before later subjecting them to unwanted hugs and groping.

Despite receiving multiple reports of the behavior, school officials failed to act, according to the victims’ attorney.

“There wasn’t even a half-hearted investigation,” Carrol Ching told Dillon during Thursday’s hearing. “There was no investigation at all into any of these reports.”

In asking the judge to dismiss the case, Phinyowattanachip argued that the lawsuit was time-barred because the former students failed to meet a two-year statute of limitations. Ching responded that cases of sexual abuse against minors fall under a different law that allows them 20 years to file suit.

The students say they suffered anxiety, emotional distress, impaired educational opportunities and other damages from Allen’s conduct and the school system’s failure to prevent it.

Included in the lawsuit are claims of violations of Title IX, a federal law that prohibits sexual abuse of students, failure to train and supervisory liability counts against school officials, civil assault and battery claims against Allen and an allegation of intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Phinyowattanachip said there was no showing of deliberate indifference, the standard required for some of the claims.

One student who complained to school officials was given the option of avoiding Allen for help with computer issues by taking her laptop to the front desk for assistance, he argued, and was allowed to change her class schedule so that she would not have to pass by his office.

Northside officials also installed a swinging half-door in Allen’s office to separate him from his visitors, and ordered him not to hold meetings behind closed doors. But that policy was never enforced, Ching said.

“The defendants essentially did nothing in response to five years of knowledge of Mr. Allen’s conduct,” she said.