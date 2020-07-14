Roanoke County teenager to serve six months for fatal car accident

A Roanoke County teenager will serve six months in jail for a fatal car accident in the North Lakes neighborhood that killed his friend last year.

Robert Author Smith, 19, pleaded no contest to one count of reckless driving Tuesday in Roanoke County Circuit Court. An involuntary manslaughter charge was dropped as part of a plea agreement.

Smith was driving his father’s Ford F-150 pickup truck on May 31, 2019, with three passengers, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Braxton said. Smith drove southeast on Wipledale Avenue and took a sharp turn at the intersection of Quail Hollow Circle that caused the truck to flip. The two backseat passengers were ejected.

Aaron Chilson McNair, 18, was riding in the bed of the truck and suffered a traumatic head injury, Braxton said. McNair was taken to the hospital, but later died from his injuries.

“This has been an absolute tragedy for the family,” Braxton said.

McNair’s aunt spoke at the hearing and said Smith had robbed McNair of his life and his family of their brother, son and nephew. She said McNair was a “kind, humble jokester” and had a full life still to lead.