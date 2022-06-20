 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Roanoke County volleyball coach charged with sex crimes

Roanoke County police have charged a Hidden Valley Middle School volleyball coach with sexual crimes connected to an incident that occurred off the school’s campus.

Aaron Stephenson King, 45, of Roanoke County, was charged on June 18 with misdemeanor indecent exposure and obscene sexual display, police said Monday.

Police said in a press release that King’s alleged victim is an adult, and the incident did not occur at a school and is not school related.

“Due to the nature of the investigation and for the privacy of the victim, police will not release any additional information at this time,” county police said in a press release.

King’s case has not yet appeared in the county’s general district court information system.

Chuck Lionberger, the school division’s community relations director, said King is not an Roanoke County schools staff member.

“His only connection to RCPS is his role as a coach,” Lionberger said in an email Monday.

He declining further comment, adding, “We can’t discuss personnel matters in public.”

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

