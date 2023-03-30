A Roanoke County woman has been convicted of federal charges related to a fatal dose of fentanyl she sold in 2021.

Ashley Blankenship, 38, pleaded guilty last week to possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 19, 2021, a regular drug user, identified in court records only as B.M., was found suffering from an overdose. He later died.

Authorities found 2.8 grams of fentanyl and an uncapped needle at the scene. A search of the victim’s phone revealed that he had contacted Blankenship by text message and arranged a drug deal in the hours before his death.

Federal agents then conducted several undercover drug purchases from Blankenship, and later searched her Catawba home. A large quantity of methamphetamine and fentanyl, as well as six firearms, were recovered.

“While we have seen some progress in the fight against drug overdose deaths, fentanyl and other opioid poisoning-related injuries continue to be an issue in the Western District of Virginia,” U.S. Attorney Chris Kavanaugh said Thursday in a news release about the case.

“There are multiple tools to fight these issues, and my Office will continue utilizing all of them, including prosecution, support for recovery programs, community outreach, and other results-oriented solutions to these difficult community problems.," he said.

According to court records, Blankenship admitted to distributing drugs to support her methamphetamine addiction.

She faces 15 to 17 years under a plea agreement reached in the case, and will be sentenced later.