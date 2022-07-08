Roanoke courthouse closed Friday morning due to power outage

The Roanoke courthouse was closed until noon Friday due to a traffic crash that caused a power outage.

The Roanoke Sheriff’s Office made an announcement about the outage in a Facebook post at about 10 a.m.

“Due to a traffic accident, the Roanoke City courthouse is without power. The courthouse will be closed until noon today,” the post said.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Don Caldwell said power at the courthouse was out for about two hours.

“It only impacted general district traffic and criminal courts, as there were no cases in circuit court,” Caldwell said in an email at about 2 p.m. “We have been able to do a few cases this afternoon, such as bond hearings and waivers. Any remaining cases will be reset.”

Roanoke Police public information officer Caitlyn Cline said the power outage didn’t affect the police station, which sits in the same city block as the courthouse and jail.

“We're good over here,” Cline said in an email at about 12 p.m. “We have a generator and are still functioning.”

Cline said the department was not aware of any significant traffic crashes in the area.

“There are no motor vehicle crashes in that area or ones that would impact power to downtown,” she said.