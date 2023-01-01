 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Roanoke ends 2022 with 2 more shootings

With less than an hour to go in 2022, Roanoke police investigated two shootings late Saturday, adding to a tally of more than 65 for the year.

Two juveniles with gunshot wounds were found in the 2800 block of Melrose Avenue Northwest by police officers called to the scene at approximately 11:10 p.m. Saturday. The youths were taken to a hospital with wounds that did not appear to be life threatening, according to a police news release.

Police found no suspects at the scene and have made no arrests, but continue to investigate the shootings. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 540-344-8500 or text 274637 and begin text with "RoanokePD." Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

As of Dec. 18, city police had investigated 65 shootings, 17 of which were homicides. 

