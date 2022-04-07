Roanoke fatal shooting case concludes with amended charge

The Roanoke man charged in a 2020 fatal shooting near the Villages at Lincoln housing complex entered no contest pleas in Roanoke City Circuit Court Thursday and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Joshua Antonio Salters, 36, was sentenced for the homicide of Kenneth Jerome Scott Jr., 24, of Roanoke. He will serve 40 years with 31 years suspended for second-degree murder and three years for using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Once released, he will be put on supervised probation for another five years.

Salters was originally indicted for first-degree murder, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and possessing a firearm as a felon. On Thursday, the murder charge was amended to second-degree murder, and the firearm possession charged was dropped.

On October 24, 2020 at 8:24 p.m., police responded to reports of gunfire in the 1900 block of Gayle Street near a Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority residential area. Officers found Scott on a sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds.

Emergency services personnel attempted to save Scott, but he died at the scene – a scene Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney John McNeil called “chaotic” in court Thursday.

McNeil said text messages sent from Salters to Scott the day before the shooting indicated “bad blood” between the two men. He said Salters had accused Scott of “messing around” with Salters’ significant other.

McNeil said Scott and two friends went to an alcoholic beverage store around 8:15 p.m. the day of the shooting. He said the last known video taken of Scott making a purchase at the store was captured by a surveillance camera.

Scott and his friends left the store in a vehicle and headed for the Villages at Lincoln, McNeil said. When they arrived, Scott exited the vehicle and immediately saw Salters.

The prosecutor said Salters approached Scott with a gun and shot him. Then, one of Scott’s friends fired a gun at Salters as Salters fled the scene.

McNeil said the friend that fired at Salters – in addition to other eyewitnesses – later identified Salters as the man who shot and killed Scott.

But Salters’ defense attorney, Robert Dean, said Scott’s friend altered his story several times. He said the friend initially reported the shooter was wearing a red shirt. He said the friend didn’t identify Salters as the shooter until his third interview with police.

Dean said a camera worn by an officer the night of the shooting captures an interaction between the officer and Salters — wearing a white shirt and crying. The defense attorney said the video captures Salters saying Scott was like a brother to him.

Dean said Salters maintains that he is innocent and did not shoot Scott. He said Salters entered no contest pleas because Salters understood that a jury trial could end with life in prison, and he did not want to “risk his life.”

McNeil said a scheduled jury trial could have led the court to impose a higher sentence. But he said the commonwealth was willing to agree to the no contest plea because it wasn’t sure the homicide’s eyewitnesses would cooperate.

“We cannot be certain as to what cooperation they could provide in court,” McNeil said.

Salters entered into a plea agreement on a murder charge in Roanoke City Circuit Court once before, when he was 22 years old.

In March 2008, he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Keith Leon Lewis, 46, the previous fall at the corner of Fifth Street and Gilmer Avenue Northwest.

In that case, Salters was sentenced to 13 years in prison and five years on probation. Salters confirmed in court Thursday that he was on probation for charges not connected to the death of Scott.