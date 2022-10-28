Roanoke fatal shooting suspect arrested after barricading himself in attic

A man was arrested after he barricaded himself in the attic of a southwest Roanoke home after a fatal shooting at the residence Friday morning.

The shooting is the second this month and the 16th this year to take a life in the city.

Roanoke police said the city's 911 call center at about 8:25 a.m. reported a person with a gunshot wound in the 900 block of Marshall Avenue.

Officers found an adult male victim on the porch of a residence there with an apparent critical gunshot wound, police said.

Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene. Police did not disclose his identity.

Witnesses told police that a male suspect of the shooting had run inside the house, police said. Officers discovered that the suspect had barricaded himself in the attic.

Police secured the residence and held a perimeter around it while they waited for assistance from the city department's tactical response team.

Once the team was on scene, a crisis negotiator communicated with the man in the attic by phone, and he eventually agreed to exit the residence, police said.

The suspect, who was not named, was taken into custody at about 9:45 a.m. without any other issues.

Police said a homicide investigation of the incident is ongoing, but there is no additional danger to the community.