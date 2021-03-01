Roanoke grand jury session yields indictments in Valentine's Day shooting, Orange Avenue crash

A man accused of shooting his girlfriend on Valentine's Day and dumping her remains in the Roanoke River has been formally charged with murder, using a gun to commit a felony, and concealing a body.

DeAngelo Montez Bonds, 22, was directly indicted on those counts during Roanoke's grand jury session Monday.

The victim was Bonds' girlfriend, 18-year-old Adreonna Keffer, and the couple reportedly shared an apartment in the 3400 block of Bennett Drive Northwest.

The shooting is alleged to have occurred Feb. 14, and police were called early the next morning to the home to "investigate suspicious circumstance," according to a recent search warrant. The warrant said officers found blood and shell casings in the unit as well as "drag marks, consistent with dragging a human body leading from the apartment and down the stairs."

Another search warrant said investigators found a car frequently used by Keffer parked at the Roanoke River Greenway parking lot, on Brownlee Avenue. Bonds was in the vehicle with a gun, according to the warrant, and allegedly confessed to using the car to move Keffer's body, which was later recovered from the river.