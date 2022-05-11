Roanoke gun violence commission seeks gun locks for school families

Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission decided Tuesday to allocate some of its budget funds to purchase gun locks for up to 8,000 Roanoke City Public Schools families.

Commission member Kathy Cohen said she hoped the commission could get gunlocks to city parents before the end of the school year with the help of Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare and Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

“One of the issues in getting gun locks to families is, even if they are free and available, the people who need them most are unlikely to go to the places where they are free and available,” Cohen said. “Children will be home more during the summer. And the possibility of having greater access to an unlocked gun becomes more of a problem when they’re home more.”

The city recorded 27 incidents in which a person was wounded by gunfire between Jan. 1 and May 8. That’s nine more shootings than in the same time period in 2021.

Commission member Joe Cobb said police are beginning to receive more shots fired calls from the southeast quadrant of the city.

“Unfortunately, there’s been a lot more in southeast that’s being reported,” Cobb said during the meeting at Belmont Branch Library. “That’s one of the reasons I wanted us to be here tonight.”

But Cobb said the city's northwest quadrant can also be a dangerous place. The councilman said he recently rode along with city police at night. One of the first calls he heard reported shots fired on Delta Drive.

“It was a random car that had come down to one way street and then backed up at a high speed, sideswiped several vehicles, unloaded multiple cases,” Cobb said. “It’s an absolute miracle that no one was injured or killed, because the gunfire was going everywhere. And when we got there, the car was gone. And there were people out everywhere, including children.”

Commission member Nicole Ross said the Roanoke community needs to do more to protect its children. After a fatal midday shooting on Hanover Avenue Northwest on May 4, Ross said a school bus drove by the scene.

“That’s an additional trauma that these kids can’t unsee,” she said. “It was horrific enough to have kids crying on the school bus. We have to fix that. I don’t know what the solution is. But we’re going have to come up with something, because we don’t want that to happen.”

Youth and Gang Violence Prevention Coordinator Chris Roberts said the responsibility of notifying schools about shootings and related bus routes shouldn’t fall to police.

“The police department, their list of tasks just continues to grow,” he said. “We can’t police our way out all of this.”

Cobb said the commission is beginning a “planning process” this week that will kick start the production of a public awareness campaign and other marketing strategies.

“We have had multiple transitions with staff and people, and we’ve kind of been doing a hodgepodge of communication, and the idea is to not be a hodgepodge anymore,” Cobb said. “It’s going to be a very focused, comprehensive approach from door hangers on doors, to fliers, to phone calls, to knocking on doors, to letting people know, ‘These are opportunities to be engaged.’”

The commission also has set a goal to prepare five measurable gun violence reduction goals to review at its June meeting. Those goals might include:

• Reducing recorded gun violence incidents by a certain percentage in two or three years.

• Reaching out to a certain percentage of high risk individuals in two or three years.

• Connecting a certain percentage of people impacted by gun violence with resources within a certain amount of time after an incident.

• Increasing the number of mental health professionals or trauma response team members that respond to the scene of an incident by a certain percentage in two or three years.

• And reducing the number of illegally owned guns seized by police by a certain percentage in two or three years.

Three of those five potential goals reflect ones set by police forces in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. That police department, Cobb said, uses an offender-based strategy known as Operation Pinpoint to track crime in specific neighborhoods.

“It’s really just identifying some key areas and pinpointing those areas to invest people, energy and resources, and working to reduce the level of crime significantly in those areas, and then moving out to other areas,” Cobb said. “Lansdowne is a real priority. And I would say to that Eighth Street has been another priority area, as well as a section of Williamson Road.”

Cameras installed at the Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority’s Lansdowne Park complex have assisted police in locating suspects and reducing crime rates.

Kaelyn Spickler, the housing authority’s communications specialist and a member of the commission, said between the cameras’ installation in February 2021 and the following October, the number of offenses in the neighborhood decreased by 30% from the same period in 2020.

“The video footage from Lansdowne in particular has also been very beneficial with providing leads to the Roanoke police department and better enabling them to help find the people responsible. We do have license plate readers, so that has been very helpful,” Spickler said.

But a troublesome shift is beginning to occur in gun violence statistics citywide. Police are beginning to record incidents at all hours of the day and the night.

“It used to be, I would say even just a few years ago, the majority would have been nine o’clock to three or four in the morning. But that is not the case anymore,” Cobb said. “To a certain degree, the climate is changing.”

And Roberts and Ross said it’s nothing that the commission or the police can fix on their own.

“There’s not an institution or agency alone that can take the lead on healing the community. It’s going to have to be from the community out,” Roberts said. “And we’re finding it very challenging to find people, regular citizens of the community, saying, ‘I want to be a part of this.’”

“We really are meeting. We really are trying. But we are just a commission. You are the community. What are you doing to help us fix this problem?” Ross said. “It’s not a commission problem. It is not a police problem. It is a Roanoke city community problem. And we all have to pitch in to see the difference.”

