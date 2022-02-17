Roanoke gun violence prevention group announces grant program

Roanoke's panel tasked with addressing the city's ongoing gun violence epidemic announced Thursday it will award financial support to community groups that join the mission.

The Gun Violence Prevention Commission said will hold a virtual information meeting next week concerning availability of funding for "violence interruption proposals and … mini grants focused on prevention, intervention, and response initiatives to reduce gun violence in the community."

That gathering is set for 7 p.m. Feb. 23. Those interested in participating are asked to pre-register at: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0qdO6tqz0uHtxmvfmL5fcMxpca c9-hLojl

Created in September by the Roanoke City Council, the Gun Violence Prevention Commission is composed of elected officials and citizens "with a particular focus on law enforcement, violence interruption, anti-gang activities, and prevention efforts with a significance on youth."

The group was funded through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

The commission said mini-grants will be distributed ranging from $5,000 to $10,000 for activities to be completed by Dec. 1. Violence interruption proposals will have a baseline for $25,000 to be completed by Dec. 1, 2023.

The commission said community programs seeking grants should fit the following categories:

Youth development (afterschool programs, mentoring, education, life Skills).

Training programs (workforce, conflict resolution, trauma-informed care).

Scholarships.

Mental health counseling for families impacted by violence.

Youth employment and entrepreneurship.

Violence interruption efforts in collaboration with the commission's Youth and Gang Violence Prevention Team.

The grant application period closes March 31.

For additional information please email Joe Cobb and Angie O’Brien at GVPC@roanokeva.gov.