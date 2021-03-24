Roanoke homicide case, set for April trial, sees delay as lawyer withdraws

A Roanoke homicide case that was partially resolved earlier this month has hit a snag that could delay its second half into the fall.

Cinque Tarik Fayette, 19, is charged with murder in the 2019 shooting death of 17-year-old Savion Scales, and was scheduled to take his case to a jury in the last week of April.

At a hearing Wednesday, however, his defense attorney, James Cargill, asked to be allowed to withdraw from the case.

"There is a former client of mine whose interests conflict with Mr. Fayette's," he told Judge Chris Clemens, adding that the conflict was unresolvable. Cargill was appointed to represent Fayette in October 2019.

"It is tremendously late in the game," Clemens told him, but granted the defense's motion. The judge said he would appoint a new lawyer to the case and tentatively reset the trial to start Sept. 27.

Fayette's trial initially was scheduled for early last year, but it hit a series of delays after the pandemic prompted the Virginia Supreme Court to declare a state of emergency.

This new continuance also comes just over a week after Fayette's co-defendant, Ozmeik Rae'Quan Clements, abruptly pleaded no contest to murder and a gun charge in Scales' death and was ordered to serve 18 years in prison.

Scales was shot and killed late on Sept. 11, 2019, outside a southwest Roanoke convenience store near Chapman Avenue and 13th Street. Witnesses gave officers a description of a car that had left the parking lot and, after a pursuit by police, the vehicle wrecked. Fayette was arrested at the crash site and Clements, 18, turned himself in to police a few weeks later.

Contact Neil Harvey at neil.harvey@roanoke.com or 981-3376. On Twitter @newsharvey.

