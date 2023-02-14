A Roanoke jail inmate was charged with murder Tuesday after his cellmate's death.

At about 6:45 a.m., deputies "conducting a security round" at the Roanoke City Adult Detention Center noticed that an inmate "appeared to have blood on his person," the Roanoke City Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

The inmate, 35-year-old Wayne Donta Harper, was "immediately removed and placed in restrictive housing," the sheriff's office said.

Jail staff found that "another resident in the cell was unresponsive," and "medical personnel began life-saving procedures," the press release continued.

The other inmate died at 7:33 a.m. The sheriff's office said his identity will be released pending notifcation of next of kin.

The Roanoke Police Department was notified and is leading the investigation of the death, "in accordance with departmental policy," the sheriff's office said.

Harper has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Tuesday's incident. He was sentenced in Roanoke Circuit Court on Jan. 20 to six months of incarceration for grand larceny. On Feb. 12, court records show, he was charged with indecent exposure.

He continues to be held in jail without bond.

"No further details can be released at this time," the sheriff's office said. "This is an ongoing investigation."