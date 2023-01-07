Roanoke Jan. 1 shooting investigation closed, suspect jailed for Virginia Beach charges

A man who claimed he was shot in Roanoke on New Year's Day was wanted on felony charges from Virginia Beach, city police said Friday.

The Roanoke Police Department has closed its investigation of the incident, authorities said in a press release, after it "determined that there is no evidence to support the initial claims of a shooting or shots fired."

Police reported on Jan. 1 that a man with a gunshot wound had been located in the 3600 block of Williamson Road Northeast around 5 a.m.

"He was alert and able to talk with responders but is not cooperating with the investigation," a press release said New Year's Day. "Preliminary investigation shows the subject walked to this area after being shot."

The man was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment by Roanoke Fire-EMS Department personnel.

But, police said Friday, after a "thorough medical examination," investigators found "a lack of physical evidence to support the claims of a gunshot wound."

The victim's statements to detectives and officers also "revealed a lack of any evidence that the injury he sustained was the result of a gunshot or any type of assault," the Friday press release continued. "The man was extremely uncooperative and initially refused to provide any identification information to first responders."

Detectives identified the man and found that he was wanted on felony charges from Virginia Beach. Once he was released from the hospital, he was arrested and taken to jail. His name has not been released by law enforcement.

"This incident is no longer active and has been closed," the press release concluded.