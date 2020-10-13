Roanoke judge certifies felony charge in Lee monument case

Defense attorney John Fishwick asked Judge Skip Burkart to strike the case, arguing that Foreman "absolutely intended to take the statue down" but had not intended to damage or destroy it.

"They would've had to have taken it down in some form or fashion," Fishwick added, and proposed that his client be found guilty of a misdemeanor offense and be ordered to repay at least the city's cost. That's a potential remedy described in the statute under which Foreman is charged and, under Virginia code, the dividing line between felony and misdemeanor in such cases lies in whether the monument in question exceeds $1,000 in value.

But Burkart said he found probable cause to certify the case, so it will now be taken up by a Roanoke grand jury in early November.

On the video played in court, Foreman also told police he had initially approached the statue earlier in the evening, around 7 p.m., but had been unable to get the rope over the top of the 10-foot tall pillar and went back home for a ladder. He returned about 9 p.m., roped the monument, then used a large rented truck to pull it over. Foreman said he acted alone.