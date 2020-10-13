Roanoke judge certifies felony charge in Lee monument case

A judge has certified a felony charge against the man accused of pulling down a Civil War memorial in Roanoke, and the case will now be considered by a grand jury.
William Clay Foreman, 71, of Roanoke was charged with destruction of property July 24, two days after police found the Robert E. Lee monument in Lee Plaza overturned and broken.
At Foreman's preliminary hearing Tuesday in Roanoke General District Court, prosecutors played a video recording of Foreman speaking to police, admitting he pulled down the statue with a rope, a 50-pound chain and a U-Haul truck. At the time, the Roanoke City Council had already voted to remove the statue and its fate was due to be discussed at a public hearing in mid-August.
"I did it because the city's been having so much trouble deciding," Foreman tells a Roanoke police officer in the footage. "When they take it down, they're gonna have two issues: for and against."
He told the officer he feared that the ensuing debate and delay would attract "outside agitators."
"There'll be a lot of trouble in Roanoke," he says in the video. "I didn't want us to have to go through that."
During Tuesday's hearing, Roanoke structural maintenance supervisor Patrick Waddell testified that removing, transferring and storing the broken monument had cost the city $934.64. He estimated the price to replace it would exceed $3,000.
Defense attorney John Fishwick asked Judge Skip Burkart to strike the case, arguing that Foreman "absolutely intended to take the statue down" but had not intended to damage or destroy it.
"They would've had to have taken it down in some form or fashion," Fishwick added, and proposed that his client be found guilty of a misdemeanor offense and be ordered to repay at least the city's cost. That's a potential remedy described in the statute under which Foreman is charged and, under Virginia code, the dividing line between felony and misdemeanor in such cases lies in whether the monument in question exceeds $1,000 in value.
But Burkart said he found probable cause to certify the case, so it will now be taken up by a Roanoke grand jury in early November.
On the video played in court, Foreman also told police he had initially approached the statue earlier in the evening, around 7 p.m., but had been unable to get the rope over the top of the 10-foot tall pillar and went back home for a ladder. He returned about 9 p.m., roped the monument, then used a large rented truck to pull it over. Foreman said he acted alone.
The memorial to Lee, a Confederate general from Virginia, has stood just off Third Street Southwest since October 1960, when it was dedicated by the local chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. For decades, it sat within view of the city courthouse, but now only the monument's bed remains, topped with an orange traffic cone.
In the wake of the incident, the city council agreed to give the broken monument to the owners of Evergreen Burial Park, in southwest Roanoke, and the Historical Society of Western Virginia.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.