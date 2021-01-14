Roanoke judge denies request to dismiss Lee monument charge

A Roanoke judge has denied a request to dismiss the felony charge against a man accused of damaging a downtown Civil War memorial last summer.

That case, which was supposed to go to a jury trial next week, has now also been delayed until June.

William Clay Foreman, 71, is charged with unlawfully destroying a monument, and he has admitted to police that, late on July 22, he used a truck and chain to bring down the Robert E. Lee memorial near Church Avenue. Police later found it lying on the ground in three pieces.

The 10-foot granite spire, erected in Lee Plaza in 1960 as a further tribute to the Confederate general, was already targeted for removal by the city, and Foreman has said he had hoped to bypass potential controversy by simply taking it down on his own.

Last week, defense attorney John Fishwick asked that the charge be thrown out, citing what he said were faults with the wording of the indictment, and that the amount of damage caused was not enough to raise the offense to the level of a felony.

As a means of paying restitution, Foreman also submitted a check to prosecutors for $934.64, the amount a Roanoke official has testified was the cost to the city for removing and storing the broken statue, Fishwick said.