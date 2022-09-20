Roanoke judge dismisses Jeffrey's behind-bars challenge to removal from office

Convicted embezzler Robert Jeffrey Jr. lost a legal challenge Tuesday to his removal from the Roanoke City Council and a special election to replace him that begins this week.

A judge dismissed Jeffrey's challenge as the result of a Tuesday hearing. In so doing, the court affirmed that Virginia's law that casts out officeholders turned convicted felons remains in effect against Jeffrey, who is currently serving his 30-month sentence. Yet, further Jeffrey appeals are a possibility, his attorney said.

Early voting in the Nov. 8 election will begin Friday as planned, said Deirdre Martin, city deputy registrar.

Back in March, then-councilman Jeffrey pleaded no contest and was convicted of a felony embezzlement charge. Circuit Judge David Carson found Jeffrey guilty of taking money from the Northwest Neighborhood Environmental Organization, a Roanoke nonprofit that provides affordable housing. Jeffrey had had access to the group's bank accounts under a contract to manage its property.

A jury also convicted Jeffrey in a separate felony case of illegally obtaining pandemic relief funds with false applications made to the city Economic Development Authority.

At the city's request, Circuit Judge Onzlee Ware ruled that, through his embezzlement plea, Jeffrey had forfeited his council seat under state law. The city proposed that the council would name an interim successor to serve through the end of this year and that the city would hold an election to pick a permanent successor to serve in 2023 and 2024. Voters had elected Jeffrey in 2020 to a four-year term and he took office on Jan. 1, 2021, but had served only about 14 months when convicted.

After Ware approved of the city's plan, the council chose Anita Price to serve until Dec. 31. Election officials then arranged for a special election to take place Nov. 8, the same date as this year's regular council election. Republican Peg McGuire and Democrat Luke Priddy will appear on the special ballot and voters will choose one. Nine people will appear on the regular election ballot and voters will choose three.

After a lengthy delay to determine Jeffrey's penalty, Carson sentenced Jeffrey on Aug. 22 to serve two and a half years in prison and pay $216,000 in restitution, about $200,000 of which will go to the NNEO if paid. Jeffrey, a 53-year-old Democrat, has been held in the Roanoke City Jail.

Jeffrey that same day challenged the forfeiture-of-office ruling, saying proper procedures weren't followed. Jeffrey's challenge was also assigned to Ware, who took up the matter Tuesday.

Jeffrey's attorney, Melvin Hill, asked Ware to reverse his March finding that Jeffrey forfeited his office, saying the officeholder must first be not only convicted but sentenced and without any further options to appeal. Neither was true about Jeffrey at the time, Hill said.

City Attorney Tim Spencer previously said the city and court followed proper procedures. Even more basic, Spencer argued Tuesday that the forfeiture action became a closed legal matter not subject to change 21 days after Ware ruled, given the absence of any challenge or appeal in those three weeks.

In brief remarks, Ware agreed with Spencer. The judge dismissed the case. Hill said after court that Jeffrey was considering an appeal.

The early voting in the council elections is set to start at 8 a.m. Friday at 317 Kimball Ave. N.E. It will continue during normal business hours up to the election, with voting also possible on the two Saturdays before the in-person vote. The elections office is distributing mail-in ballots to those who request them and they can be submitted anytime.