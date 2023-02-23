A Roanoke Circuit judge granted bond Thursday to the man who city police charged in the death of a 4-year-old girl last month.

Jonathan Shaquille Anderson, 32, of Roanoke faces three felony charges related to the death of the child: first-degree murder, child abuse and neglect and cruelty or injuries to a child.

Judge Onzlee Ware granted Anderson a $50,000 secured bond Thursday. The terms of the agreement require Anderson to comply with pretrial services, abstain from alcohol and illegal drugs, abide by a 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew and reside with his grandmother.

Anderson is also to have no contact with the victim's family and no unsupervised contact with children under the age of 13. Ware has also encouraged Anderson to retain employment.

"You need a job. And if you're smart, that's what you'll do," Ware said Thursday. "I'm not going to preach to you, young man. You better use your head. This is a serious matter."

On Jan. 21, first responders were dispatched to the the 2100 block of Russell Avenue Southwest in the city’s Norwich neighborhood for reports of an injured child.

Anderson was at home that day with four children, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney David Billingsley said Thursday. When paramedics arrived, Anderson told them that a 4-year-old girl, whom court documents identify as "A. A.," had been running around, hit a door frame and passed out. She was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Billngsley said paramedics were "suspicious" of Anderson's narrative, and so they called for police assistance. Police said the man reported again that A. A.'s injuries were accidental.

But Billingsley said doctors found that A. A., who had previously been diagnosed with autism, had a "severe irreversible traumatic brain injury," some bone fractures, and "scattered bruises." Billingsley said her injuries were more consistent with child abuse.

The prosecutor said a forensic interviewer at the Child Advocacy Center in Roanoke spoke with two other children that were with Anderson on Jan. 21. Those children, ages 7 and 9, said Anderson threw A. A. against a wall, the floor and a bed.

The children said A. A. had spilled seeds in a room, which angered Anderson, Billingsley relayed. The children also said that Anderson had told them to lie to police. But Billingsley said the children later "bravely" told the truth.

A. A. died Jan. 24. Billingsley argued Thursday that her injuries could not have been inflicted by another child, and Anderson was the only adult at home at the time of the incident. The prosecutor suggested he continue to be held in jail without bond.

But Anderson's lawyer, Chris Kowalczuk, said that "proffers of the commonwealth have to be taken with great care and caution."

Kowalczuk reminded the court that two of his previous clients had not been granted bond prior to their jury trials but were later acquitted or found not guilty.

Cross pleaded guilty to a felony hit and run charge before his trial began. But Kowalczuk said Thursday that a jury found him not guilty on three other charges: felony first-degree murder, felony child abuse and misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Kowalczuk also noted Anderson "is a man with essentially no criminal record." Anderson was convicted on a trespassing charge from 2015 and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, but all of that time was suspended.

The defense attorney said Anderson has a "good home plan" with "strong family support." He asked Ware to grant him bond.

"It breaks my heart to hear the facts of the case," Ware said. "I'm a human being that happens to be a judge."

But he agreed that the commonwealth's proffer included "allegations," and he believed Anderson presented a "minimal" flight risk.

"There are too many people here," Ware said, referring to Anderson's family members, who filled two rows in the courtroom Thursday.

Anderson's next court appearance is scheduled for March 6.