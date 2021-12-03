Roanoke jury acquits defendant in woman's death

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The footage that recorded the sound of the attack had no timestamp, he said, leaving its hour unknown.

Terry, testifying in his own defense, said he had walked with Pizzi for a short distance after their paths crossed around 2 a.m. that day on Fourth Street Southeast.

Terry, who himself overcame homelessness in 2018, said he had been heading to a friend’s house when a woman, Pizzi, approached him and asked if he could give her a cigarette. He testified he recognized her from around the Rescue Mission of Roanoke but didn’t know her personally or know her name.

She asked if he could spare any change and he offered to give her a couple of dollars, he said. She asked for a shirt, and he said he gave her a long-sleeved one that he had with him.

He testified he then turned down a side street, toward his friend’s, while Pizzi continued down Fourth Street alone. She was unharmed when they parted ways, Terry insisted.

Investigators testified that the scene of the murder was not far from the side street in a gravel parking lot located in the 1000 block of Fourth Street Southeast.