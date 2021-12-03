Roanoke jury acquits defendant in woman's death

Michael Tyrone Terry kept his head bowed, eyes closed tight, as a jury rose Thursday to announce its decision in a case where Terry stood accused of murder, attempted rape and abduction.
As the verdicts were read aloud, Terry, 41, lifted his eyes toward the ceiling, blinking back tears: Not guilty. Not guilty. Not guilty.
One of his relatives in the courtroom gallery began quietly repeating a phrase over and over to herself. “Thank you so much, God,” she said. “Thank you so much, God.”
On the other side of the room, a loved one of 33-year-old Cassandra Pizzi broke down into sobs. Many tears had been shed in the courtroom over the course of the two-day trial convened in Roanoke where the circumstances of Pizzi’s harrowing death in 2020 were closely examined.
Pizzi, described in interviews as a caring soul who was struggling with mental health and homelessness, was bludgeoned in an isolated parking lot in the predawn hours of March 27, 2020. Her body was dragged across the street and abandoned among the bushes of a wooded area. She would be discovered there, just after sunrise, by a man who was driving by on his way to work.
The final moments of her life were captured by a security camera that was too distant to record a clear image of what was happening but picked up the sound of the attack as Pizzi screamed and pleaded. “No,” she sobbed at one point. “I’m sorry.”
It was a horrific assault, said defense attorney Rob Dean, but it wasn’t carried out by Terry.
“This is an unsolved case,” Dean said to the jury of six men and six women. “The killer of Cassandra Pizzi has not actually been caught yet.”
Terry, of Roanoke, was arrested last year in December, shortly before Christmas and eight months after Pizzi died, after security video, cell phone location data and DNA on a shirt linked him to the victim on the morning of her death.
The validity of that evidence wasn’t in dispute, but Dean said it only proved that Terry encountered Pizzi during the early morning hours of March 27, something Terry acknowledged happened.
The prosecution, in turn, argued the totality of the evidence left room for just one conclusion. Video showed Terry walking with the victim, near the murder scene, minutes before the attack, said Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney David Billingsley.
A long-sleeved shirt found at the scene had both Pizzi’s blood and Terry’s DNA. “It’s the accumulation of things that proves the case,” Billingsley said. “... When you add them all together, it’s obvious Mr. Terry is the killer.”
Dean disputed that the assault happened within moments of Terry and Pizzi last being captured together on camera.
The footage that recorded the sound of the attack had no timestamp, he said, leaving its hour unknown.
Terry, testifying in his own defense, said he had walked with Pizzi for a short distance after their paths crossed around 2 a.m. that day on Fourth Street Southeast.
Terry, who himself overcame homelessness in 2018, said he had been heading to a friend’s house when a woman, Pizzi, approached him and asked if he could give her a cigarette. He testified he recognized her from around the Rescue Mission of Roanoke but didn’t know her personally or know her name.
She asked if he could spare any change and he offered to give her a couple of dollars, he said. She asked for a shirt, and he said he gave her a long-sleeved one that he had with him.
He testified he then turned down a side street, toward his friend’s, while Pizzi continued down Fourth Street alone. She was unharmed when they parted ways, Terry insisted.
Investigators testified that the scene of the murder was not far from the side street in a gravel parking lot located in the 1000 block of Fourth Street Southeast.
Throughout the two days of testimony and arguments, the prosecution and defense sparred over the significance of multiple points of the case, including the fact that Terry’s DNA wasn’t found on Pizzi’s body.
The DNA of another man, whose identity remains unknown, was found underneath the fingernails of her right hand. Billingsley said that didn’t outweigh other evidence as DNA can survive on nails for days without access to regular handwashing — a common obstacle for those who are transient — and could have been picked up in a number of ways.
Dean said the findings constituted reasonable doubt. That DNA is the key to the true killer, he said.
“I don’t want an innocent person convicted of a crime like this,” he said. “... If you have any doubt in your mind, find him not guilty, because he is innocent.”
The jury, after deliberating for a little more than two hours, delivered its verdict in an emotional moment for the family and friends on both sides of the case who gathered to hear the decision.
Billingsley said afterward that authorities strongly believe the right man had been arrested but they respected the jury process.
Dean said Terry had been adamant about his innocence for the past year and a half, and the acquittal was a great relief.
He added that Terry hoped there would be justice for Pizzi, and that authorities would continue investigating her case.