Roanoke jury finds defendant guilty of two murder charges

Will Smith’s Oscar slap became the defense in a Roanoke double murder case as an attorney argued that like the actor, the accused killer “snapped” and acted in the heat of the moment.

William Reno Ray, 25, of Vinton was convicted Tuesday of two first-degree murder charges for the 2020 slayings of his fiancé’s mother and the mother’s boyfriend.

A jury in Roanoke Circuit Court listened to testimony Monday and heard closing arguments Tuesday morning. Jurors then took about two hours, along with another hour for lunch, before declaring Ray guilty.

The case was really a question of which crime to find Ray guilty of, since neither side disputed that he caused both deaths.

Defense attorney Dirk Padgett of Roanoke compared his client’s actions to Smith’s assault on Chris Rock during Sunday night’s Academy Awards presentation. He urged jurors to ask themselves if they had ever reached a point where they had just “snapped.“

“Things you wouldn’t ordinarily do you do — like Will Smith,” Padgett said.

“I bet he wishes he could take it back,“ Padgett said of Smith. “But he can’t. You can’t unbreak a stick.“

The defense attorney’s closing argument also referenced Abraham Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt, with Padgett referring to the latter’s description of battle and telling jurors, “When the wolf rises in the heart, it is hardest to calm down.“

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney John McNeil replied with the well-worn legal saying that a lawyer can argue the law or the facts, or if neither are on the attorney’s side, can just argue louder.

In a videotaped police interview that jurors watched for more than an hour Monday, Ray confessed that he fatally stabbed and slashed Eric Surface, 44. Ray said that he and Surface, who was smaller and had health issues, argued, then began shoving and swinging at one another, and that he eventually pulled out a knife.

A medical examiner testified Monday that Surface sustained about at least 20 knife wounds.

Ray also told police that after killing Surface, he bound April Barnicoat, 42, with duct tape, put a pillowcase on her head, and sat with her in her apartment for more than an hour, then drowned her in her own bathtub.

McNeil said that Ray’s own words were enough to convict him of two counts of first-degree murder.

Padgett said that his client should more properly be found guilty of one count of voluntary manslaughter and one count of second-degree murder.

The difference would be in the sentence that Judge David Carson could impose. First-degree murder carries a maximum penalty of life in prison. Second-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of 40 years, while voluntary manslaughter, 10 years.

No sentence was imposed Tuesday. Carson ordered a pre-sentence report and at Padgett's request, a mental health screening for Ray, and said that a date for sentencing would be set later.