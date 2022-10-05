Roanoke jury finds man guilty of fatally shooting ex-girlfriend

A jury found a Roanoke man guilty Wednesday of first-degree murder in the death his ex-girlfriend, who tried to drive away after being shot but was found dead inside her crashed car.

The three-day trial in Roanoke Circuit Court hinged on circumstantial evidence. There was no eyewitness that connected Todd Emanuel Manns directly to the shooting and he did not testify in his defense.

Manns, 37, was charged with fatally shooting Taniko Belt, 46, of Roanoke, a health care worker and grandmother, on the night of May 2, 2021.

The trial began Monday as Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorneys Jack Patterson and Andrew Stephens said Belt and Manns dated for about a year before breaking up in January 2021.

Four months later, on May 2 at about 11:20 p.m., Roanoke police officers respond to shots fired calls in the area of the Cove at Peters Creek apartments on Panorama Avenue northwest.

A patrol officer testified that police were initially told two cars had been shooting at each other near the intersection of Panorama Avenue and Westside Boulevard.

But en route, officers received word that a gunshot victim had been located about a mile away on Peters Creek Road. A Roanoke Fire-EMS first responder testified his crew was called to the site for a reported downed power line.

The crew found a silver 2019 Honda Civic crashed into a utility pole in the 600 block of Peters Creek Road's median. Once the deployed airbag was cut away, Belt's body was found slumped into the passenger seat. Also, testimony indicated that bullet holes in the car and shattered glass were visible.

Patterson said Belt’s cause of death was a gunshot to the neck. She also sustained gunshots to her chest and wrist.

As the crash scene was being processed by law enforcement, a police officer found shell casings and broken glass at the Cove apartment parking lot. Patterson said police collected 10 cartridge casings, one unspent cartridge and one bullet jacket.

In the following days, police interviewed apartment residents about the night of the shooting. One man, David Jones, testified Monday that he was indoors when he heard someone yelling, and then gunshots.

When the gunfire stopped, Jones testified he went outside and observed a man wearing a white shirt and jeans.

Jones approached the man and asked if he was OK. The man replied, using expletives, that a woman had messed up. Then, Jones watched the man get in a vehicle and drive away.

Police also interviewed a juvenile after the shooting. The male teenager and a friend were in a parked car in the apartment complex lot when shots broke out.

The teen testified Monday that he heard someone yell, “Get out of the car! Get on the ground!” Then he heard gunshots. There was a quiet pause, and the shooting resumed.

The juvenile said he heard a car reverse its direction and saw a man “repeatedly fire” at the car as it left the parking lot.

On May 7, Manns was arrested inside a Roanoke probation office. The car that dropped Manns off at the office left and returned, and the vehicle was searched.

In the glove box, an officer located a black 9mm handgun. And in the seat pocket in front of the back passenger’s seat — where Manns had been sitting — he found another 9mm handgun, this one black and silver.

Julia Pugh of the Virginia Department of Forensic Science office in Roanoke, testified Wednesday that DNA samples were taken from both handguns. DNA samples were also taken from blood found on Belt’s fingernails and from the inside of Manns’ cheek.

Pugh said male DNA was detected on a fingernail from Belt’s left hand, and Manns could “not be eliminated as a contributor,” nor could any of his paternal male relatives.

The forensic scientist also said male DNA was detected on the black and silver handgun, but there was not enough suitable DNA available in the sample to make a comparison to Manns’ swab.

Laura Hollenbeck, another forensic scientist and weapons expert, said the spent cartridges found in the Cove apartments parking lot matched the black and silver handgun.

Hollenbeck said a “nick” left on the cartridge casings caught her attention as she was examining them. When she test-fired the black and silver handgun in her lab, she found that those casings had the same nick.

Manns' attorney, public defender Charles Bullen, suggested that there was “no murder weapon in this case.”

But Stephens told the seven-woman, five-man jury that the gun was found “sitting in front of this angry boyfriend,” before he left the vehicle at the probation office.

A Roanoke police detective testified cell tower data indicated Manns was near the Cove apartments on the night of the shooting before he left the area. Four short calls were made from Manns’ to Belt’s phone between 11:09 p.m. and 11:13 p.m. on the night she died.

The next day, at 10:54 a.m., the detective said cell tower data indicated Manns’ phone received a text in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Calls from Manns’ phone were detected throughout May 3 in Greensboro, the detective testified. Then, shortly before 11 p.m., Manns’ phone was detected in Rocky Mount, then Boones Mill.

Exactly 24 hours after the last call from Manns to Belt was detected, Manns’ phone was detected again in Roanoke by a cell tower on Franklin Road in Roanoke.

Patterson said all of the “background evidence” presented during the trial pointed to Manns as Belt’s killer. “None of it points to anyone else,” the prosecutor added.

Patterson argued that texts sent from Belt to Manns in April indicate that she had moved on from the relationship. While she said she wanted nothing but the best for Manns, “It’s clear she doesn’t want anything to do with him,” Patterson said.

A text thread between the pair revealed that, when Belt asked to be left alone, Manns responded rapidly. Some of Manns texts to Belt said, “U don’t deserve to breathe,” “I hope u wreck your car and u die tramp,” and “I [expletive] hate u n I hope all yall must die.”

“This man wanted to control Ms. Belt, and when he couldn’t control her, he killed her,” Stephens said.

“He killed her, and then she wrecked her car, because she was dying,” Patterson said.

Bullen maintained that there wasn’t enough evidence to eliminate the possibility that Belt’s murder had been committed by someone other than Manns.

“They didn’t really look into anybody else,” Bullen said.

The jury deliberated for about two and a half hours Wednesday before presenting its verdict.

Manns was found guilty of both first-degree murder and using a firearm in commission of a murder. His sentencing hearing is expected to be held in January.