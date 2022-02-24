Roanoke jury finds shooter guilty of murder during melee

The 911 caller sounded frantic, crying and gasping to catch her breath, as she told a dispatcher that she had just seen a man get shot and knew who did it.

“Oh my god. I know who it is,” she said in a recording played in court. “... His name is Cocaine.”

The dispatcher asked if Cocaine referred to the gunman. “Yes, yes, yes, yes,” came the answer. “... I seen it, yes, I seen it all.”

The description relayed by the caller matched that also reported by two security guards who were working at the former 1st Down Sports Lounge during the early morning hours of Sept. 12, 2020, when a chaotic scene erupted as the club closed for the night and ushered out patrons, according to proceedings in Roanoke City Circuit Court.

There was a fight, witnesses said, over what is unknown but it broke out among a group of women in the small parking lot of the building on Bridge Street in the Norwich neighborhood.

The fight continued in the street where a crowd — some witnesses estimated 100 people or more — had amassed as the club closed its doors for the night. There was pushing as some tried to break it up. There was shouting as others laughed and cheered it on.

Then, gunshots rang out. Security guard Paul Andrews said he saw 35-year-old Derrick Bostick on the ground and tried to render aid until an ambulance arrived.

He did not want to describe Bostick’s injuries on the witness stand. He knew the man’s family was in the courtroom.

“It was probably, not probably, it was one of the worst things I’ve ever seen in my life,” he said.

The question of who killed Bostick, shooting him four times including once in the head, was simple, prosecutors argued during a jury trial convened this week.

The shooting occurred not only in front of witnesses, but on video, with angles of it captured in a set of clips that popped up on social media as bystanders filmed the commotion of the initial girl fight.

“Right here, ladies and gentleman,” Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Joshua Dietz said as he pointed at an image from one of the videos.

“This is where Ahmad Mubdi decided that Derrick Bostick was going to die that night.”

Mubdi, 53, was arrested one day after the shooting and charged with murder. Defense attorney Rob Dean argued the arrest was a rush to judgment based on mistaken witness reports.

Mubdi had been at the club that night, but was trying to help defuse the fight, he said. The videos — recorded about 2 a.m. while it was dark outside and capturing only parts of the hectic, split-second events — pointed to a different conclusion when examined closely, Dean said.

“That’s your shooter,” he declared, pointing at another figure in the video clips. “That’s your murderer.”

Over two days of testimony and arguments, jurors were walked through the videos again and again, sometimes frame-by-frame as both sides pressed their points about what could be deduced from different people’s movements and posture.

They heard from people who knew Mubdi who said he ran with them that night when the gunfire started. They heard from a second security guard who testified that he saw Mubdi raise a gun and fire at Bostick.

They heard from the 911 caller, who retracted her claim that she witnessed the shooting, and instead said she only saw Mubdi afterward holding a gun.

The defense agreed that happened but said he had the gun out for protection after the shots started flying and never fired himself. The gun used in the shooting wasn’t found afterward.

Dietz said the caller told investigators shortly after that night that she was being threatened. He played the 911 recording again, and later asked the jury if she sounded uncreditable when she said she had seen the whole thing.

Cocaine was the only name that investigators had in the aftermath of the shooting but it was known to officers as an alias for Mubdi, according to police testimony. Security guard William Caldwell identified him in court as the man who he saw shoot Bostick.

Bostick, who went by Bruce among friends and was a father to a 3-year-old daughter, had been driving away from the club that night, according to witnesses, when a woman who was in the fray of the fight struck his car.

He got out and can be seen in one of the videos wading into the scrum that was now directly next to his vehicle. Caldwell said he was trying to pull people away from his car.

Dietz, in his closing arguments, froze a moment of that recording. Bostick can be seen pushing Mubdi, he said.

“Watch how Ahmad Mubdi reacts,” he said. “He is looking with dagger eyes at Derrick Bostick.”

That, Dietz posited, was what set off the shooting. “This was a senseless death,” he said. “He didn’t have to die that night. But this man, Ahmad Mubdi, made that decision.”

The 12-member jury, after about an hour of deliberations Wednesday, convicted Mubdi of first-degree murder and use of a gun in a crime.

Judge David Carson separately convicted him of possession of a gun as a convicted felon. That charge had been segregated from the jury proceedings as it required a review of Mubdi’s prior record.

His case has been set for sentencing May 26.

Dean said afterward that Mubdi is an innocent man. “Mr. Mubdi acknowledges and respects the jury’s decision, but he continues to maintain his innocence in the tragic death of Derrick Bostick and will evaluate his options to appeal today’s verdict,” he said.