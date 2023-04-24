The Roanoke juvenile who was tried as an adult and convicted last summer of fatally shooting a fellow gang member was sentenced to 14 years of incarceration Monday.

Ta’Juan M. Johnson was 15 years old when he fired multiple shots that killed 16-year-old Jaquice Kearney on April 26, 2021.

Johnson pleaded guilty in July to two charges connected to Kearney's death, second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of murder.

Under a plea agreement, two other charges connected to injuring another juvenile during the fatal encounter were not prosecuted: use of a firearm in commission of a malicious wounding and malicious wounding.

Roanoke Circuit Judge David Carson sentenced Johnson to 24 years on the murder charge, suspended after he serves 11, plus the mandatory minimum three years on the firearm charge.

That makes for a total sentence of 27 years, suspended after Johnson serves 14. He will receive credit for the two years he has been held at the Roanoke Valley Juvenile Detention Center awaiting his day in court.

Carson said Johnson is to spend his sentence in a state Department of Juvenile Justice facility until age 21. The remainder of his active sentence will be served at an adult facility.

The conflict that led to Kearney's death started with "a feud that took place between Johnson and another teenage boy over a girl," Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Courtney Turner said during the sentencing hearing.

But Johnson's public defender, John Varney, maintained that his client was "trying to do the right thing and get out" of a gang known as 8th Street when the fatal shooting occurred.

Turner said all the juveniles involved knew each other and were involved with 8th Street. A Roanoke police sergeant testified Monday that in April 2021 police considered Kearney a "confirmed" member, while Johnson was "associated."

Johnson's mother testified Monday that she moved Johnson, his twin brother and her four other children to a house in the 400 block of Harrison Avenue Northwest in the summer of 2018. That July, she said, a "shootout" occurred on the block.

She said Johnson was transferred to Noel C. Taylor Academy in 2019 and "began to struggle with school" in 2020, when classes went virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That April, the child of an 8th Street gang member, whom Johnson often babysat, was killed in a drive-by shooting, his mother testified. She said Johnson wore a headband in the 3-year-old's memory "the whole summer."

Johnson's mother testified she told Johnson in November 2020 to stop "hanging" with members of 8th Street, but he didn't listen.

In January 2021, she said Johnson took her gun from their home. Shortly after that, the mother said, Johnson and a teenage boy who were involved with the same girl shot at each other's homes, and Johnson's home was broken into.

Varney presented a police report to the court that detailed a Jan. 13 incident in which Kearney came to Johnson's home demanding a pair of shoes that were delivered to the residence. Johnson's mother said Kearney had ordered the shoes with a credit card that he stole from a car.

The police report said the mother reported that Johnson was experiencing retaliation from 8th Street. She testified Monday that she was afraid, and so she replaced the stolen gun with a new one.

The mother said she gave Johnson access to the firearm, because she feared for his life. She testified she had taken him to a firing range previously, and when they were home together, her firearm "was probably closer to him" than to her.

Varney asked the mother about a series of other events that occurred between January and April 2021, including another shooting at the house on Harrison Avenue while Johnson was home with some of his younger siblings, and another break-in during which a masked man put a gun to Johnson's twin brother's head.

The mother said she moved her family out of the house in March 2021 and spent a month or so in hotels before moving in with her mother in Lansdowne Park. On April 15, she bought airline tickets with plans to fly her family to Las Vegas on May 8.

On April 25, Johnson's mother said a group of youths, including Kearney, arrived at the Lansdowne residence looking for a fight with Johnson. She told them to leave, and they did.

The next day, some 8th Street members communicated with Johnson's twin brother, and both boys told their mother that they were going to fight.

"I had to let him go out and fight," the mother testified Monday, adding that 8th Street was "not letting up."

"Your mother's actions and inactions in this case are unforgivable," Carson told Johnson. "I hope she can live with that, because as a parent I sure couldn't."

Johnson's twin told police that the boys had agreed that the fight would be one-on-one between Johnson and another juvenile. The twin said the boys all agreed not to bring firearms.

But Johnson took his mother's gun, Turner said, and left home in the middle of a Monday afternoon. His twin brother went with him, and once they were at the site of the fight, he told Johnson, "Give me the gun."

It was then that Johnson fired the weapon. His brother told police that Ta’Juan probably used the "entire clip." Kearney and the other boy Johnson believed had slept with his girlfriend were hit.

Then, Johnson's brother told police, Ta’Juan stood over the boy and fired two more rounds into his body, "at point-blank," Turner said.

"It's hard to look past that," Turner said. "That shows complete depravity and total disregard for life."

Johnson told police later that he had fired 11 shots. Turner said autopsy reports found that Kearney had been shot six times. The other boy was shot five times.

"This case is about decisions," Turner said. "He agreed to go and fight. [...] He thought about it in advance."

Turner said Johnson sent a text message to his mother about 20 minutes before the shooting that said, "I want to pop them." Then, Turner said, he "emptied a magazine on other kids" before any "physical altercation" occurred.

"That decision took a life," Turner said. "We have a family here today who has experienced the greatest loss anyone can experience, and that's the loss of a child."

"I never expected our friendship to turn out the way it did," Johnson read from a written statement Monday. He also apologized to Kearney's family, some of whom wept in the courtroom.

Varney argued Johnson's behavior the day of the shooting was "impulsive," and his mother was "partially responsible." But he added that the family was in "fear."

"[She] didn't up and buy tickets to Las Vegas for no reason," Varney said. "It's just tragically unfortunate that this happened before they were able to get out of town."

But Carson said Johnson's decisions were "calculated," "cold," and "unprovoked."

"You took a gun to a fight and shot and killed this kid," Carson said. "You snuffed out his life."

"Guns are not the answer. You use a gun, and you're coming to this court, you're going to prison, and you're going to prison for a while."