Roanoke juvenile's gunshot death was accidental, police say

The gunshot death of a juvenile boy in Roanoke on Saturday was apparently accidental, Roanoke police announced Monday.

An emergency call at 10:30 a.m. reported a person with a gunshot wound in the 2700 block of Hoover Street Northwest. Police said the caller told them the victim was being taken by private transportation to LewisGale Medical Center.

After being stabilized, the boy was transferred to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, police said, where he died.

"All parties involved are cooperating with investigating detectives. No arrests have been made at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation," a city police news release said.

The victim has not been publicly identified.