Roanoke lawyer who once handled bankruptcies headed to prison for bankruptcy fraud

A judge has ordered a one-time Roanoke bankruptcy attorney to prison for bankruptcy fraud.

Laura Wright on Friday drew six months behind bars plus six months of home confinement. The case arose from evidence of horse ownership and country clubbing around the same time Wright and her husband were in bankruptcy and seeking the discharge of substantial debt. Authorities rejected their petition for a discharge of debts and filed charges in 2019.

Wright, 53, of Roanoke, pleaded guilty to a single felony count of concealing and transferring property in contemplation of a bankruptcy case. In addition, she agreed that prosecutors had probable cause warranting three additional counts that were also filed, but dismissed, alleging that she made false statements under oath. The charges arose from a 2014 bankruptcy filing, while the violations occurred between September 2013 and March 2017, court papers said.

She did business as Laura R. Wright PC before the revocation of her law license in 2018 by the State Bar of Virginia. Wright, who isn’t in custody, will receive instructions on when and where to report to prison, Roanoke federal Judge Elizabeth Dillon said.

The Roanoke office of the U.S. attorney deferred the prosecution of Stacey Wright, her husband, who was charged only with concealment, until 2022.