Roanoke lawyer who once handled bankruptcies headed to prison for bankruptcy fraud

A judge has ordered a one-time Roanoke bankruptcy attorney to prison for bankruptcy fraud.
Laura Wright on Friday drew six months behind bars plus six months of home confinement. The case arose from evidence of horse ownership and country clubbing around the same time Wright and her husband were in bankruptcy and seeking the discharge of substantial debt. Authorities rejected their petition for a discharge of debts and filed charges in 2019.
Wright, 53, of Roanoke, pleaded guilty to a single felony count of concealing and transferring property in contemplation of a bankruptcy case. In addition, she agreed that prosecutors had probable cause warranting three additional counts that were also filed, but dismissed, alleging that she made false statements under oath. The charges arose from a 2014 bankruptcy filing, while the violations occurred between September 2013 and March 2017, court papers said.
She did business as Laura R. Wright PC before the revocation of her law license in 2018 by the State Bar of Virginia. Wright, who isn’t in custody, will receive instructions on when and where to report to prison, Roanoke federal Judge Elizabeth Dillon said.
The Roanoke office of the U.S. attorney deferred the prosecution of Stacey Wright, her husband, who was charged only with concealment, until 2022.
Bankruptcy discharge grants a fresh start to unfortunate but otherwise honest people, Kristin Johnson, an assistant federal prosecutor, wrote in a memo to the court. “Laura Wright is not the honest but unfortunate debtor contemplated in the Bankruptcy Code. Rather, she is a debtor who made a conscious decision not to play by the rules,” Johnson wrote to the court.
Wright, a graduate of Washington & Lee’s law school, became a lawyer in 1993. She had represented debtors in bankruptcy cases and had filed a personal bankruptcy once before doing so in 2014, Johnson said. And yet a representative of the office of the trustee later found that, while their case was still pending, the Wrights “continue to lead a lifestyle atypical of chapter 13 debtors,” a bankruptcy court filing said.
Last week, an FBI agent and two representatives of the Roanoke office of the United States Trustee testified via video conference. Testimony included the names of show ponies that Wright bought and sold for thousands of dollars, but which prosecutors said were not fully disclosed in the couple’s bankruptcy filings. The couple’s petition listed assets of $522,328 and liabilities of $884,061.
Criminal prosecutors focused on Wright's undisclosed interests in the horses and on her testimony at creditor meetings that the couple’s financial filings were true. The bankruptcy court investigation also examined another pastime. The couple paid a fee of $3,180 to remain members of Hunting Hills Country Club and spent $3,117 on food and golf after commencing their 2014 case, the bankruptcy court filing said.
Wright did not "engage in this criminal conduct to put bread on her family's table. Rather, she did it because she wanted to maintain a lifestyle that she could not afford," Johnson's memo said.
An attorney for Wright told the court that his client had had a lifetime of mental health issues. She also had a strong work ethic and no previous criminal convictions, the attorney said.