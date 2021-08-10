Roanoke man, 72, sentenced for convenience store stabbing

A 72-year-old Roanoke man will have to serve 15 months in jail for stabbing and wounding an acquaintance.

James Henry Barlow had been charged with malicious wounding from the Sept. 5 incident, but on Tuesday he pleaded no contest to a reduced count of unlawful wounding.

The incident occurred outside a convenience store in the 1100 block of Orange Avenue, prosecutors said. A search warrant in the investigation said Barlow was suspected of stabbing the victim with a weapon at least three times.

At his hearing Tuesday, Barlow said the disagreement came about because the victim had taken money from him and would not give it back. After the attack, he went into the store and made a purchase, search warrants said. He was found at his home shortly afterward and arrested, police said. The victim was hospitalized but his injuries were not life-threatening.

Barlow was granted bond but in April was ordered back into custody for violating the conditions of his release, so it was not immediately clear how much of his term he has left to serve.

