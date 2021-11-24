Roanoke man accused of firing a gun downtown Wednesday

A Roanoke man has been arrested and charged with firing a gun Wednesday in downtown Roanoke.

No injuries were reported when gunshots broke out just before noon around Second Street and Salem Avenue Southwest, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Multiple 911 calls were made, authorities said, and while officers were responding a man also reported the shooting in-person at the police department just a few blocks away.

The man said he had been heading down Salem Avenue when another man fired a gun in his direction, according to a news release. No details were released about what might have sparked the shooting or what the shots might have been targeting.

Investigators reported finding signs of gunfire, but no suspect on scene, so a search was launched using descriptions provided.

Donato Antonio Richardson, 43, was arrested shortly afterward when officers found him near Elmwood Park, according to police.

He's accused in the incident and charged with attempted aggravated assault, use of gun in a felony, possession of methamphetamines, shooting into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.