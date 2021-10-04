Roanoke man accused of killing convenience store clerk now faces aggravated murder, robbery charges

New charges were issued Monday in the slaying of a convenience store clerk who prosecutors said was killed during the commission of a robbery.
Jamerius Al-Karim Crennell, 20, was indicted on charges of aggravated murder, robbery resulting in a death and two counts of use of a firearm in a felony.
Crennell, of Roanoke, is accused in a shooting that broke out last Wednesday at A&A Cash Market on Moorman Avenue Northwest.
The store’s night clerk, Basil Glenn Hubble, was shot and died at the store. He’s been remembered by family, neighbors and customers as a hard worker with a kind heart. He leaves behind an 11-year-old daughter.
Crennell hasn’t yet appeared in court to respond to the allegations against him. He’s listed as being held in jail without bond. A hearing date for his case didn’t immediately appear in online dockets for Roanoke City Circuit Court.
Crennell was arrested shortly after the gunfire at the store was heard around 9 p.m. Wednesday. Roanoke police said at the time that a passing patrol officer pulled over after noticing someone enter the corner store.
The police haven’t specified what prompted the officer to stop. But, seconds after parking, they said he heard gunshots and saw someone flee outside on foot.
That person was caught, authorities said, and found to be carrying a gun as well as an undisclosed amount of money.
In announcing the new indictments Monday, Roanoke prosecutors said it’s believed the shots were fired during a robbery. The indictments were issued by a grand jury, and the case will now proceed in circuit court.
Aggravated murder is a new charge in Virginia, created to replace capital murder after the state ended the death penalty earlier this year, officials said. Crennell was initially being held on a charge of second-degree murder after his arrest.