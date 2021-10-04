Roanoke man accused of killing convenience store clerk now faces aggravated murder, robbery charges

New charges were issued Monday in the slaying of a convenience store clerk who prosecutors said was killed during the commission of a robbery.

Jamerius Al-Karim Crennell, 20, was indicted on charges of aggravated murder, robbery resulting in a death and two counts of use of a firearm in a felony.

Crennell, of Roanoke, is accused in a shooting that broke out last Wednesday at A&A Cash Market on Moorman Avenue Northwest.

The store’s night clerk, Basil Glenn Hubble, was shot and died at the store. He’s been remembered by family, neighbors and customers as a hard worker with a kind heart. He leaves behind an 11-year-old daughter.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Crennell hasn’t yet appeared in court to respond to the allegations against him. He’s listed as being held in jail without bond. A hearing date for his case didn’t immediately appear in online dockets for Roanoke City Circuit Court.

Crennell was arrested shortly after the gunfire at the store was heard around 9 p.m. Wednesday. Roanoke police said at the time that a passing patrol officer pulled over after noticing someone enter the corner store.