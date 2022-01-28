 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Roanoke man accused of robbing downtown business

A Roanoke man is accused of robbing a downtown business for an undisclosed amount of cash.

Leonard Daniel Childress, 44, was listed as being held in jail without bond on a charge of robbery.

Roanoke police said he's suspected of walking into a business Tuesday afternoon in the 200 block of S. Jefferson Street SE and demanding money from employees. No weapons were used or threats made in the case.

The suspect fled on foot with a sum of cash. Childress was arrested Friday morning and charged in the incident.

No other details were immediately announced. The police said their investigation is ongoing.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ottawa police fortify forces for truckers protest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert