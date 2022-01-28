Roanoke man accused of robbing downtown business

A Roanoke man is accused of robbing a downtown business for an undisclosed amount of cash.

Leonard Daniel Childress, 44, was listed as being held in jail without bond on a charge of robbery.

Roanoke police said he's suspected of walking into a business Tuesday afternoon in the 200 block of S. Jefferson Street SE and demanding money from employees. No weapons were used or threats made in the case.

The suspect fled on foot with a sum of cash. Childress was arrested Friday morning and charged in the incident.

No other details were immediately announced. The police said their investigation is ongoing.

