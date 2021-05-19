Roanoke man acquitted of manslaughter in 2019 car crash

Beamer also showed home security footage that showed the car careening out of control and crashing near an embankment below the interstate.

Defense attorney Cathy Reynolds pointed to the conditions of the then-partially closed street, which had been under repairs for years and was mostly unpaved gravel and dotted with potholes and raised manhole access points. Although that project has since been completed, on Wednesday Google street view still displayed images of work in progress.

Reynolds also argued that Barbour's actions prior to the crash did not meet the required threshold to show negligence.

Barbour and Dimassimo were former co-workers who had reportedly crossed paths by chance earlier that day. He was in the process of giving her a ride to a friend's house, but it was said in court that she was giving him directions to a location that was unfamiliar to him.

Although Barbour did not testify at the trial, it was revealed that he gave two interviews to police. In the first, he said he had been driving slower than 30 mph; during a second conversation he denied going faster than 25 mph.