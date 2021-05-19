Roanoke man acquitted of manslaughter in 2019 car crash

A Roanoke driver accused of involuntary manslaughter following a 2019 car crash that killed one of his passengers was acquitted this week after a daylong trial.
Jurors returned a not guilty verdict Tuesday afternoon after just about 20 minutes of deliberation.
The case was Roanoke's first criminal jury trial in more than 15 months.
The single-vehicle crash it centered on occurred about 5 p.m. Aug. 31, 2019, when a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt lost control along a stretch of the 2000 block of 10th Street Northwest, causing back seat passenger Michelle Dimassimo to be ejected. Dimassimo, who turned 47 that day, suffered multiple injuries. She was hospitalized and died a little over a week later. The cause of death was listed as head trauma.
The driver, Ronald Eugene Barbour, 23, was indicted that November, but his case saw repeated delays last year during the pandemic.
At Barbour's trial Tuesday, the primary issue involved the speed of his car versus the unusual conditions of the street.
Assistant prosecutor John Beamer introduced a data retrieval report from an airbag control module that put the car's speed at between 49 and 58 mph in the seconds before the crash. That residential part of 10th Street, just before it crosses over Interstate 581, is a 25 mph zone.
Beamer also showed home security footage that showed the car careening out of control and crashing near an embankment below the interstate.
Defense attorney Cathy Reynolds pointed to the conditions of the then-partially closed street, which had been under repairs for years and was mostly unpaved gravel and dotted with potholes and raised manhole access points. Although that project has since been completed, on Wednesday Google street view still displayed images of work in progress.
Reynolds also argued that Barbour's actions prior to the crash did not meet the required threshold to show negligence.
Barbour and Dimassimo were former co-workers who had reportedly crossed paths by chance earlier that day. He was in the process of giving her a ride to a friend's house, but it was said in court that she was giving him directions to a location that was unfamiliar to him.
Although Barbour did not testify at the trial, it was revealed that he gave two interviews to police. In the first, he said he had been driving slower than 30 mph; during a second conversation he denied going faster than 25 mph.
Det. Katrina Romano, a Roanoke police fatality investigator, testified that Barbour told her "that he was driving down the road and at first thought it was a nice new paved section. ... He said that he remembers Michelle telling him to hit the brakes just before it turned to gravel, and he said he barely tapped the brakes and that's when the car started to slide out of control."
Skidmarks left at the scene by the car's tires measured approximately 55 yards, Romano said in court.
Barbour and his front seat passenger, his brother, were wearing seat belts and were not injured. Dimassimo was reportedly not belted.
A police officer who responded to the crash said Barbour was found to be unimpaired. Even so, the prosecutor argued that the street should not have been a surprise.
"It was daylight. ... Mr. Barbour can see the condition of the road, the barricades, the raised manholes," Beamer said. "Tenth Street didn't come out of the blue."
Reynolds called the stretch "pot hole city" and asked in court: "Would he have had the problem if 10th Street hadn't been in such bad shape?"
Jurors left the courtroom to deliberate at 4:37 p.m. and officials were notified of the verdict at 4:57 p.m., according to the Roanoke Circuit Court clerk's office.
The case was the first criminal jury trial held since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and extensive precautions were taken to ensure social distancing. While jury selection was staggered, it took only about 90 minutes to seat a panel, which is standard.
Jurors were seated in the gallery, as opposed to the jury box, and the witness chair was turned to face them, meaning those who testified did so with their backs to the judge. It was an unconventional arrangement, but in keeping with plans approved by the Virginia Supreme Court.
The roadwork in question was part of a $40 million two-phase Virginia Department of Transportation project along 10th Street that involved resurfacing above ground, as well as replacing and realigning utilities beneath the street. Work stretched across years and went past schedule, causing some public outcry, but finally reached completion about a year and a half ago.
