Roanoke man arrested after late night police chase through downtown

A short pursuit through southwest Roanoke on Tuesday night that featured several runs through stop signs and red lights ended with an arrest, city police said.

Roanoke Police charged Stephen L. Miller, 44, of Roanoke with felony eluding and failure to stop at a stop sign.

At approximately 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, a Roanoke police officer on patrol near 13th Street and Campbell Avenue Southwest saw a vehicle run a stop sign.

The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but its driver kept going, and a pursuit began.

“The driver continued disregarding stop signs and red lights as they drove,” a news release said.

The chase did not reach high speeds, police said, but it continued through downtown Roanoke. It ended on Orange Avenue Northwest, just west of Gainsboro Road.

Miller was taken into custody without incident. He is being held at the Roanoke City Jail without bond, according to the jail’s inmate database.