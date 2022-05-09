Roanoke man arrested after Monday shooting at Lansdowne

Two men were hospitalized Monday morning after being shot near the Lansdowne Park housing complex, Roanoke police said.

Mann Diearr Murray, 22, of Roanoke was arrested for the shooting and charged with two felonies: malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

The incident brought the city's number of shootings with injuries since Jan. 1 to 17.

Police said units were patrolling the area near Salem Turnpike and 24th Street Northwest at about 9:30 a.m. when they heard “what sounded like several shots fired” nearby.

Responding officers were advised by the city’s 911 call center that there was a person with a gunshot wound in the 2400 block of Delta Drive Northwest.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two adult males outside of a residence in the area with “what appeared to be non-life threatening gunshot wounds,” a department press release said.

The Roanoke Fire-EMS Department transported the two men to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, police used evidence from the scene and video surveillance from the area to put together a description of a suspect vehicle and its direction of travel. That information was shared with nearby patrol units.

One officer located the vehicle at a residence in the 1100 block of Pilot Street Northwest. Other officers responded to that location and found Murray inside the vehicle.

Police said Murray was taken into custody without incident and is being held at the Roanoke City Jail. The facility’s inmate database says he is being held without bond.

Court records indicate that Murray was granted bail in March after being charged with refusing to identify himself to a law enforcement officer, a misdemeanor.

Since 2019, Murray has been charged with a number of other misdemeanors, including assault and battery, failure to appear in court and public swearing and intoxication.

The police commended the "swift actions" of the department's Charlie Platoon and iSTAR Team on Monday.

The iSTAR (Intelligence, Statistics, Technology, Analysis and Research) Team is composed of five analysts and one embedded criminologist, according to the department’s Facebook page.

“The analysts interpret data from crime reports to give us an accurate look on crime trends,” a post says.

"Without their immediate intervention, the suspect would have been much harder to locate and ultimately charge," the department's press release said.

Details about what led to the incident are limited, police said. An investigation of the shooting is ongoing.

Police have asked anyone with information about the incident to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text a message beginning with "RoanokePD" to police at 274637 to leave a tip. Police say both texts and calls can remain anonymous.

