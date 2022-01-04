 Skip to main content
Roanoke man arrested after Monday shooting

A Roanoke man has been charged in a Monday afternoon shooting that wounded another man.

Timothy P. Meadows, 44, turned himself in without incident Tuesday after warrants were issued for him on charges of malicious wounding and use of a gun in a felony, police said.

Meadows is accused in a shooting that broke out during an apparent argument in the 500 block of Orange Avenue Northeast, near the intersection with Williamson Road, a busy commercial area.

One man was shot, and hospitalized with injuries that were described as serious but not life-threatening.

Meadows, who knew the victim, was on scene when police arrived, officials said. Investigators said it appeared a verbal altercation had escalated into gunshots.

No other suspects are being sought in the case, said a police spokeswoman.

Meadows hasn’t yet appeared in court to respond to the allegations against him. His case didn’t immediately appear in an online courthouse calendar.

Timothy P. Meadows

Timothy P. Meadows

 Photo: Roanoke Police Department

