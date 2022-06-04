Roanoke man arrested in Friday homicide on Williamson Road

Police have arrested and charged a Roanoke man in connection with a Friday homicide at an intersection of Williamson Road in northwest Roanoke.

Keandra S. Smith, 29, of Roanoke, was charged with second-degree murder later in the day in the death of 40-year-old Grover W. Edwards III, of Roanoke.

Authorities were notified at 11:30 a.m. Friday of a person with a gunshot wound and found Edwards there. He was pronounced dead on the scene by Roanoke Fire-EMS responders, according to a police news release.

Williamson was blocked to traffic at Angell Avenue Northwest and Trinkle Avenue Northwest. Fleming Avenue Northwest was blocked at Winsloe Drive Northwest. The scene was near James Breckinridge Middle School, which was secured after the initial call came in.

Police said a suspect in the incident was found nearby and detained by officers.

The incident remains an ongoing investigation, according to police.