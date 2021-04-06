Roanoke man arrested in weekend shootings now charged in Dec. 25 homicide

The Roanoke man charged with shooting and injuring two women over the weekend was indicted Monday on counts related to the Christmas Day homicide of another female victim.

Tashaun Quesmique Dixon, 20, is accused of fatally shooting Brianna Stevens early on Dec. 25. Police found Stevens, 26, lying on the ground outside a home in the 3400 block of Bennett Drive Northwest. She was pronounced dead at the scene. No immediate arrests were made.

Dixon, 20, was taken into custody Saturday afternoon following an incident in the 800 block of Queen Avenue Northwest that left two women hospitalized with what police described as serious gunshot wounds.

Roanoke police spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline said she could not provide any information about the circumstances of the recent shootings. The identities of the two women, and updates on their conditions, have not been released.

“I can confirm that the [April 3] victims and Mr. Dixon are known to one another and that this appears to be an isolated incident,” Cline wrote in an email Tuesday.

Dixon is now charged with murder, two counts of aggravated malicious wounding and three gun offenses.