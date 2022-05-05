Roanoke man arrested on first degree murder charge in January case from Yellow Mountain Road

A Roanoke man has been arrested and charged in connection with the January death of a woman whose body was found off Yellow Mountain Road.

Police said Lavon M. Belcher, 30, was arrested Tuesday after he was indicted by a grand jury on counts of first degree murder and felonious firearm use.

The victim in the case was 23-year-old Brooks M. Mullen, a woman whose body was found by police and first responders after an early morning E-911 call on Jan. 10.

"Belcher was identified as a suspect throughout the course of the investigation. Once the indictments were issued, we worked with the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force … The Task Force located him in a Roanoke residence and took him into custody," a police news release said.

Additional information was not provided by police, who said an investigation of the incident is continuing.