 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Roanoke man arrested on first degree murder charge in January case from Yellow Mountain Road

A Roanoke man has been arrested and charged in connection with the January death of a woman whose body was found off Yellow Mountain Road.

Police said Lavon M. Belcher, 30, was arrested Tuesday after he was indicted by a grand jury on counts of first degree murder and felonious firearm use.

The victim in the case was 23-year-old Brooks M. Mullen, a woman whose body was found by police and first responders after an early morning E-911 call on Jan. 10.

"Belcher was identified as a suspect throughout the course of the investigation. Once the indictments were issued, we worked with the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force … The Task Force located him in a Roanoke residence and took him into custody," a police news release said.

Additional information was not provided by police, who said an investigation of the incident is continuing.

Lavon M. Belcher

Belcher

 Roanoke City Jail photo

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pulaski County man pleads guilty to child abuse charges

Pulaski County man pleads guilty to child abuse charges

A prosecutor described how Adam Richard Hodge used a sharp objects to inflict scars, how he clubbed one boy with a gun, and how he pressed pillows over both boys' faces and held a gun to their heads, saying he could kill them and no one would hear the shots.

Watch Now: Related Video

Zelenskyy calls for longer truce to evacuate Mariupol civilians

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert